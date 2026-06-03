Let's Rejoice: Celebrate Freedom and Culture at the Downtown Akron Juneteenth Kick-Off Celebration

Honor freedom, resilience and Black culture at the Downtown Akron Juneteenth Kick-Off Celebration June 7 from 2 to 8 p.m. in Lock 3. Enjoy performances from Saxy Rob and Jeremy Seeden and dance with JustUs Line Dance Crew. Grab mocktails from Majestic Tails, desserts from Essential Dipped Delights, bites from Authentic Nigerian Kitchen and more — retail vendors include Brown Honey Bookstore, Hair Geek Studios, Yoruba Queen Creations and others. Also participate in workshops on creating vision boards, spiritual cleansing, breath work and meditation and more. “Downtown Akron Juneteenth Kick-Off Celebration is an afternoon of great food, music, inspiring performances and edifying educational experiences designed to honor the important remembrance of Juneteenth,” says Dominic Caruso, communications director at Downtown Akron Partnership, via email.

200 S. Main St., Akron, downtownakron.com