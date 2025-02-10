pic. 3, Credit Bereka.jpeg

Cafe Bereka

Experience Authentic Ethiopian Coffee at Cafe Bereka

At the new Cafe Bereka, customers who take part in a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony can taste some of the area’s freshest brew. During the multi-step experience, beans are washed, roasted, ground and brewed in front of you by experienced Ethiopian co-founder Nardos Street. Initially a mobile coffee business, its brick-and-mortar location opened in November. It serves up drinks and nibbles, such as a salted caramel macchiato made with Ethiopian organic brew cappuccino, locally sourced caramel syrup and cold cream and an authentic aterkik wot — a split pea stew served with three sides and injera bread. 3308 S. Main St., Akron, 216-395-4011, berekacoffee.com

