Cool Ink: Experience Live Tattoo Art at the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational

See over 100 tattoo artists working live and showcasing their work in the electric atmosphere of the Rubber City Tattoo Invitational at the John S. Knight Center July 25 to 27. “You can hear the buzz of tattoo machines, smell the ink and stencil spray in the air, and feel the passion radiating off the artists and attendees alike,” says co-organizer Elizabeth Urbanek via an email. There’s a chance to get a tattoo — some artists take walk-in appointments. Attending artist Lily Laurila’s work includes an adorable, enchanting ghost and pumpkin piece. Families can enjoy events like a Kids’ Tattoo Contest July 27, designed for kids to show off artwork made from markers, stickers and more. “There’s a respect for the artistry and culture of tattooing, but it’s also incredibly welcoming,” Urbanek says.

77 E. Mill St., Akron, 724-831- 7308, rubbercitytattoinvitational.com