Experience Stunning Ice Sculptures at Medina's 31st Annual Ice Festival

Frozen water is transformed into captivating sculptures during the Medina Ice Festival Feb. 14 to 17. This year’s 31st annual event brings eye-catching ice carvings by Elegant Ice Creations to Medina’s Public Square district. See over 130 ice sculptures — previous artworks include a whale leaping from ocean waves, Bigfoot’s profile, a penguin, a life-size angel and “Star Wars” character R2-D2. Visitors can also enjoy a fire and ice tower, fire dancing and ice carving demonstrations. Amid winter, this festival celebrates the versatility of such an ephemeral medium. visitmedinacounty.com

