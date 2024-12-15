Experience the Magic of Wild Lights at the Akron Zoo

by

When his sleigh was out of commission, Santa took the Metro RTA! In the late ‘80s, Saint Nick suited up and boarded a bus, bound for the Akron Zoological Park’s Holiday Lights event. This crowd-pleasing annual celebration began around 1987 — illuminating the zoo with twinkling lights and festive decorations. Santa was often present to greet guests with his jolly smile. Today, patrons can experience the same magical fete under a different name. The Akron Zoo’s Wild Lights event — which debuted in 2016 — glows on select dates through Dec. 30. Wild Lights guests can marvel at the zoo’s scenery — aglow with over 1 million dazzling lights, including those shaped like animals, as well as light shows synchronized to music — sip hot cocoa, meet Santa Claus himself through Dec. 23 and snicker at the Grinch’s mischief through Dec. 29.