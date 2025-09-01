Fall 2025 Theater & Dance in Akron, Canton & Beyond

THEATER

UNITE CABARET

“Broadway in Akron” Sept. 12-14 & 19-21, “Fright Night at Unite Cabaret” Oct. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19, 24-26 & 31, Nov. 1 & 2

Take a seat at a table in Unite Cabaret, a new downtown performance venue, and

prepare for a night of dazzling Broadway hits. From classic theater ballads to modern favorites, travel through the genre. In October, indulge in a thrilling night featuring Broadway’s most haunting numbers. Don’t forget to wear your own Halloween costume to this fright-filled extravaganza.

1 W. Exchange St., Suite 201, Akron, unitecabaret.com

MEDINA COUNTY SHOWBIZ COMPANY

“Singin’ In the Rain,” Sept. 12-21*

An adaptation of what’s been called “the greatest movie musical of all time,” “Singin’ in the Rain” is the story of silent movie stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont, who have been represented as romantically entangled in the press. Behind the screen, however, things aren’t as flashy: Lina can’t accept that their relationship isn’t real and is dealing with a far bigger problem in the advent of talking movies — her voice is highly unpleasant. When actress Kathy Selden crashes into his life, Don realizes he might be in love — and that Kathy’s voice, dubbed over Lina’s, might save their careers. This musical is a classic tale of show business and romance.

144 N. Broadway St., Medina, 330-722-5776, medinashowbiz.org

PLAYER’S GUILD THEATRE

“Legally Blonde the Musical,” Sept. 12-28*

Fans of “Legally Blonde” will love this musical take on the hit movie — a pink-hued extravaganza of determination and self-confidence. Elle Woods enrolls in Harvard Law, trying to win back her seemingly perfect boyfriend, Warner. While there, she discovers she has more potential than anyone could have imagined — even herself.

6000 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-244-3224, playersguildtheatre.com

KENT STATE SCHOOL OF THEATRE AND DANCE

“Kentucky,” Sept. 25-Oct. 1*

Hiro lives in New York City, estranged from her family members, who live in Kentucky. She’s making it on her own — but when she hears that her little sister is getting married at 22, she decides to return to her hometown to try to stop the wedding. Witness a story of family, identity, religion and love.

Center for the Performing Arts, 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, 330-672-2082, kent.edu/theatredance

PLAYHOUSE SQUARE’S BROADWAY IN AKRON

“The Book of Mormon,” Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

The winner of nine Tony Awards, this musical is a laugh-out-loud satire of missionary work. When two Mormon elders are sent to a village in Uganda with the mission of converting its populace, they quickly find themselves in over their heads. Though its content has been seen as controversial, the production has consistently proven to be one of Broadway’s most popular shows and has been running since 2011. Written in part by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, of “South Park” fame, this edgy musical will leave you laughing, cringing and pondering the meaning of faith.

E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron, 330-972-7570, playhousesquare.org

MILLENNIAL THEATRE PROJECT

“Young Frankenstein,” Oct. 10-26*

A musical take on a classic Mel Brooks film, “Young Frankenstein” is an electrifying comedy sure to get audiences laughing. The show follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a scientist who reluctantly takes on the mantle of his grandfather as he attempts to bring a monster to life. Joined by Igor, the grandson of his grandfather’s sidekick, as well as a yodeling lab assistant, he embarks on a journey of mad science, romance and blunders galore that’s complete with a show-stopping tap dance number.

Knight Stage at Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron, 330-535-3179, facebook.com/millennialtheatreproject

NORTH CANTON PLAYHOUSE

“Beetlejuice Jr.,” Oct. 17-26*

One of Broadway’s most popular hits comes to the North Canton Playhouse in junior form! A tamer version of the wildly irreverent comedy, this musical is based off of the 1988 Tim Burton classic movie. When Lydia Deetz, a teenager grieving the loss of her mother, moves into a house haunted by a dead couple and Beetlejuice — a ghost with the most — she quickly learns that being dead comes with its own set of rules. Featuring high-energy numbers like “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” and “Say My Name,” this musical is a romp through the graveyard.

525 Seventh St. NE, North Canton, 330-494-1613, northcantonplayhouse.com

HUDSON PLAYERS

“It Shoulda Been You,” Oct. 24, 25 & 31, Nov. 1, 2, 7-9, 14 & 15

With music by Barbara Anselmi and lyrics by Brian Hargrove, this musical plunges viewers into a wedding between two wildly different families. The bride and the groom are of different faiths, their mothers are both energetic and opinionated, and the bride’s ex-boyfriend crashes the wedding! Featuring a large cast of actors of all ages, this musical is a crowd-pleasing farce.

41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson, 330-655-8522, hudsonplayers.com

RUBBER CITY THEATRE

“Rope,” Oct. 23-26*

Movie lovers will recognize the cinematic adaptation of this play from famed master of horror Alfred Hitchcock. Wyndham Brandon convinces his friend, Charles, to murder a fellow classmate in this psychological thriller. They conceal the body in a chest, inviting several people — including the dead man’s father — to a party, where they place the chest in plain view. Slowly, the walls close in on Charles and Wyndham. Experience dread, tension and thrills in this production that’s put on in collaboration with The University of Akron.

The University of Akron, Kolbe Hall, 328 E. Buchtel Ave., Akron, 330-972-7895, rubbercitytheatre.com

AURORA COMMUNITY THEATRE

“School of Rock,” Oct. 24-Nov. 15*

Based on the hit 2003 movie starring Jack Black, “School of Rock” follows the story of Dewey Finn, a failed rocker who lies his way into a position as a substitute teacher at a distinguished prep school. Once there, he whips his students into shape — turning them into mini rock stars. A love story waits in the wings — Dewey falls hard for the school’s headmistress, and helps her to unlock her inner wild child. This musical features 14 songs by musical theater master Andrew Lloyd Webber, alongside all the original songs from the beloved film.

115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora, 330-562-1818, auroracommunitytheatre.com

TWIN MASKS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” Oct. 31 & Nov. 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15

Directed by Marc C. Howard, this play incorporates myriad elements of intrigue: a cell phone that won’t stop ringing, a dead man and loose ends. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, this reflective play confronts ideas about morality, technology and connection. It’s a journey through grief, memory and mourning.

9076 Church St., Suites 2 & 3, Twinsburg, 330-888-3211, twinmasks.org

DYNAMICS COMMUNITY THEATER

“A Seussified Christmas Carol,” early December

The whole family will appreciate a Seussified version of the classic “A Christmas Carol.” Enjoy a rhyming, zany take on the story of Scrooge, a miserly man who learns to open his heart through the power of three Christmas ghosts. It’s sure to be a hit for those looking for an all-ages holiday adventure.

140 N. Munroe Road, Tallmadge, 234-738-3281, dynamicstheater.org

DANCE

BALLET THEATRE OF OHIO

“Nutcracker,” Nov. 29-Dec. 7*

Bring the family to a magical ballet full of holiday spirit with “Nutcracker.” Clara receives the gift of a nutcracker one Christmas, and through it discovers a world of living toys, sweets, dancers from around the world and more. This ballet is a great introduction to the world of theater — it’s a favorite for young fans and longtime ballet admirers alike.

265 N. Main St., Munroe Falls, 330-688-6065, ballettheatreohio.org

BALLET EXCEL OHIO

“Aladdin,” March 14 & 15, 2026

Hop on a magic carpet ride and soar through the sky with Aladdin and his princess in this new ballet version of the classic story. Aladdin is a roustabout who dreams of success — and finds a magical lamp and a genie who can grant wishes. Spectacularly choreographed by acclaimed artist Erich Yetter, this full-length ballet takes audiences on a sweeping ride through magical landscapes and romantic visions for the company’s 50th season.

Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron, 330-822-4296, balletexcelohio.org