Festive Night: Downtown Akron's Lunar New Year Celebration

Kick off the year of the horse with the Downtown Akron Lunar New Year Celebration Feb. 28 at the Akron Civic Theatre. Take in 13 amazing performances, including returning acts like Kwan Lion Dance, martial artist Master Gao, Blooming Flower Hmong Dance Team and LingYun Rising Star Gymnastics Dance School and Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy. New acts this year include Five Lakes Chinese Music Ensemble and Soaring Grace Dance Group. Enjoy bites from Red Bean Bakes, food from Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant, boba tea from Liquid Lab & Studio and more. Browse vendor wares, such as RottenBoi’s anime-inspired crocheted plushies and WabiSabiByMai’s Japanese calligraphy. Plus, partake in year of the horse crafts led by the Akron Children’s Museum and panda and lion dancer photo ops.

$6.25 online, $5 Civic box office tickets, 182 S. Main St., Akron, downtownakron.com