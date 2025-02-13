From Surprise Proposal to Intimate Micro-Ceremony: Ilianna and Alexander Garrett's Journey to a Dream Wedding at Stan Hywet

Outside of the Cleveland Botanical Garden, Ilianna Velez waited in the car while her boyfriend, videographer Alexander Garrett, dropped off some equipment inside for what he said was a proposal shoot in September 2022. Unbeknownst to Ilianna, the proposal shoot was her own. Alexander and his parents made sure the scene was set, complete with rose petals and balloons that spelled “Marry Me.” After inviting her inside, Alexander popped the question, surrounded by beautiful flora.

“I was in total shock and surprise,” Ilianna says. “The moment, luckily, was recorded. So, I have that to be able to look back on.”

The couple met in July 2018 through a mutual friend. Ilianna had an internship out of state, and once she returned to Ohio, she planned to meet up with Alexander at a small Fourth of July party.

Though they’d initially planned on a destination wedding in the Dominican Republic, Ilianna found out she was pregnant in January 2024 — and the couple’s plans changed. They booked the historic Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens for a June 1, 2024, micro-ceremony — then celebrated with friends and family at an intimate dinner at a Bricco location. The Copley residents excitedly welcomed a baby boy, Braxton Alexander Garrett, in late September 2024.

From the Bride

Beloved Bouquets: [Our] bouquets ... were made by my husband’s grandma. She wasn’t able to be there with us, because she was in Arizona. ... It was nice to have a little touch of her there with us. … Because they were silk flowers, it’s something that we’re able to keep forever. So if ever I have a daughter in the future, or even my daughter-in law in the future, I’ll be able to hopefully pass down the bouquet to her.

Elegant Touch: The violinist was able to be there and play music for our guests upon arrival and, of course, through out the ceremony. It was really simple, but it all came together.

Perfect Fit: It just felt too good to be true. … It was what we were praying for. It felt like it was meant to be. … With a venue as gorgeous as Stan Hywet, there’s not much that you need to bring with you. … The stars aligned, and everything worked out for us.