Jurassic Park: Explore Animatronic Dinosaurs at the Akron Zoo

Come face-to-face with some of history’s most fearsome creatures with DinoTrek at the Akron Zoo through Sept. 14. Twenty dinosaur figures — many of them animatronic — are on display, offering visitors a chance to learn about the lives and adaptations of the triceratops, velociraptor, ankylosaurus and other species. “DinoTrek gives our guests the opportunity to go back in time and learn more about amazing creatures that are no longer among us,” says director of marketing and events Elena Bell via an email. Take photos with a baby dino puppet or a costumed T-Rex character with the Dino Up-Close experience. At the Dino Lab and Nursery, kids can pretend to be scientists or care for baby dinosaurs. “[By] allowing people to experience animals that have gone extinct,” says Bell, “they can learn more about how they can save the endangered animals that are still here on Earth.” 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 330-375-2550, akronzoo.org