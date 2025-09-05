Twice as Nice: Nightlight Cinema Expands with Second Screen

Enjoy twice the selection at the Nightlight cinema with its new second screen. Featuring 67 seats, including four wheelchair-accessible ones, the new screen opened in June. Renovations also include an upcoming media library space, as well as an expanded bar, which serves up beer, wine and cocktails. Also munch on popcorn made with coconut oil from the snack bar. The Nightlight is a nonprofit theater, showing several award-winning independent films, documentaries and more. Catch director Hayao Miyazaki’s “Howl’s Moving Castle” Sept. 20 to 24, as well as “The Roses,” “Caught Stealing” and “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” 30 N. High St., Akron, 330-252-5782, nightlightcinema.com