Holiday Screenings & Indie Gems Shine at Akron’s Nightlight Cinema

Inside the cozy Nightlight cinema, with red draped walls and comfy seats, you sit with a bag of coconut oil popcorn in one hand and a handcrafted cocktail in the other. A presenter introduces your showing before the projector brings a thoughtful film to life. This scene unfolds every day at the Nightlight in downtown Akron. Opened in 2014, the nonprofit theater screens new releases, cult classics, documentaries, award-winning indie movies and more films from every genre. The theater recently added a second screen. Catch a filmed production of the Broadway hit “Merrily We Roll Along” Dec. 4 to 11, with times including 3 or 7:30 p.m. Also in December, see “Die Hard,” “Hamnet,” “Eternity” and a few extra surprises — including festive classics paired with seasonal cocktails and treats. “Every element is designed to invite lingering and conversation,” says executive director Jenn Kidd. “I hope people leave feeling like they’ve had an experience they couldn’t replicate at home — not just watching a movie but being part of something communal and meaningful.”

30 N. High St., Akron, 330-252-5782, nightlightcinema.com