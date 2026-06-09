Northside Cellar: Curated Vintage, Consignment & Artisan Fashion

What began as a modest idea for a consignment shop in 2018 has grown into the dynamic Northside Cellar — filled with new, vintage and consignment clothing and artisan goods. While the boutique carries local handcrafted items like jewelry, artwork and cards, the focus is curated clothing guided by owner Wendy Geonis’ personal taste. For summer, find rich blues and vibrant oranges. An orange button-up maxi shirt dress ($59.99) features a fun print. Pair it with a wicker honeypot round purse and orange suede sandals. An airy blue floral blouse ($49.99) with skinny white pants creates a beautiful look. Born out of Geonis’ love of dressing up, instilled in her by her mother, Northside Cellar helps customers build confidence. She enjoys seeing customers return with stories and photos, sharing how an outfit made them feel special. “There’s nothing more fun than somebody who wants help, that needs an outfit for an occasion,” she says, “and when they leave, they feel comfortable.”

106 N. Main St., Akron, 330-777-0557, northsidecellar.com