Now Rolling: Akron Stories Come to Life

NOW ROLLING

To tell the tales of rubber workers and their descendants for its Akron Stories project, Art x Love conducted more than 135 interviews and produced more than 100 mini documentary films. Witness these stories — about the people who built Akron — during screenings Nov. 2 at the reopened Linda Theater and Nov. 23 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s Main Branch, where there is slated to be an oral history kiosk with videos by Thanksgiving. “The films are so much more than local history,” says Art x Love co-founder Mac Love in a press release. “The people who came to Akron and worked in the rubber industry persevered through war, segregation and poverty to build a strong and resilient community.”

akronstories.com