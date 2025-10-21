Oscar-Winning 'Wicked' Costumes on View at Kent State

Akron-born costume designer Paul Tazewell received a standing ovation from “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande (Glinda), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and more when he became the first Black man to win the best costume design Oscar last March. See two iconic costumes from the smash hit musical movie, designed by Tazewell, at the Kent State University Museum through Nov. 9. Witness Elphaba’s twisty witch’s hat and black dress with great wavy, swirly, micro-pleated details inspired by fungi and a Victorian silhouette. The getup also pays tribute to the original Wicked Witch from the 1939 film. Then, take in Glinda’s demure, pastel pink frilly suit jacket, shirt and skirt — inspired by the timeless elegance of Grace Kelly and 1950s Dior suit skirts. Head to theaters Nov. 21 to see more of Tazewell’s designs, including a stunning wedding dress, in “Wicked: For Good.”