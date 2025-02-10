New Akron Zoo Exhibit Explores the History of Perkins Woods

Perkins Woods city park is more than just the location of the Akron Zoo — it’s also an important landmark for local Black history. From residents’ push to expand the spot’s John Brown Monument to the operation of a beloved Custard Stand at the edge of the park, “Celebrating Black History in Perkins Woods,” a new exhibit at the zoo open through March 7, takes visitors through contributions of Black community members in the Perkins Woods and Akron areas. See historical photos, let the kids play in a Custard Stand model, observe period-accurate business tools and view a bust of abolitionist John Brown. On Feb. 17, attend a free lecture on Emmer Lancaster — the first Black graduate of the Municipal University of Akron — and learn more about his impact on minority business development. Included with zoo admission, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron, 330-375-2550, akronzoo.org