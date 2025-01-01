Rediscover Winter Romance: Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides in Northeast Ohio

— Cuyahoga Falls, circa late 1800s

Though horse riding is often seen as a rare experience today, these animals were once a key part of daily American life. Before the invention of the automobile in 1886 — and its subsequent popularization— sleighs, wagons, buggies and carriages were commonly used for travel. As demonstrated by these two men, atop a horse-drawn sleigh in Cuyahoga Falls sometime around 1885 to 1900, horses were harnessed year-round — even in the deep snow of Northeast Ohio. In modern times, it remains romantic to bundle into a sleigh surrounded by fluffy flakes.

To try it, head to Ma & Pa’s, nestled in a Geauga County forest. On select dates, this frozen-in-time destination offers carriage rides through Valentine’s weekend — and weather-dependent sleigh rides through March 1. Book one to join in the vintage fun.