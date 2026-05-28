Rhythm on the River: Summer Concerts & Family Fun at Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Bring a picnic blanket to soak up music in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park at a Rhythm on the River concert. “To hear the music as the wind is blowing between the trees and you feel that warmth of the sun, it’s the perfect way to think about being in the valley,” says Donté Gibbs, vice president of community partnerships for Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. This summer, bop to soulful band Apostle Jones with opening act Trust Drum Circles June 7, Althea René, a soul-jazz flutist, and Hubb’s Groove, a jazz, soul, gospel, classical and R&B band, July 12 and Cleveland-based contemporary jazz band Forecast with opening act Line Dance Is My Therapy Aug. 9. Grab a snack from a local food truck while your little ones frolic in a kids’ zone, complete with giant Jenga, jump ropes and more. While in the park, bask in nature. “We’re right next to Indigo Lake and Beaver Marsh, which has its own deep ecological history and story in terms of restoration,” says Gibbs. “Folks are able to explore these bodies of water and trails and then make it right back in time for the opening act.”

Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, forcvnp.org