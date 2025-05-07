Rockin' Decade: Rialto Theatre Celebrates 10 Years of Live Music and Local Arts

When Seth and Nate Vaill purchased the Rialto Theatre property in 2010, the building was essentially an empty shell. Today, the theater is completely transformed into a complex with two stages for local, national and international artists, two bars, a recording studio and a kitchen. “We have had so many great songwriters, poets, musicians and theater productions in the Rialto Theatre,” says Seth via an email. Celebrate the restored theater’s 10-year anniversary with concerts from nearly 50 artists in May. Hear Akron acts Zach & the Bright Lights May 2, Angie Haze May 22 and 23, Fancy Legs and Big Pop May 17 and more. “We want to continue to be a place that artists want to come play and music lovers want to come listen,” says Seth.

1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 330-631-7381, therialtotheatre.com