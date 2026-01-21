Shattered Glass: Celebrating Female Artists at the Canton Museum of Art

A portrait by painter Elizabeth Nourse shows a woman sitting with a child in a field of green hues. In a mixed-media artwork by Delita Martin, a woman stares into the distance, her body covered in cyan dots. These two pieces, along with many others in the Canton Museum of Art’s new “Shattered Glass: The Women Who Elevated American Art” exhibit, represent themes of feminism, sexism and womanhood. Through March 1, “Shattered Glass” is the first original Canton Museum of Art exhibit to highlight only female artists’ contributions — including Georgia O’Keeffe, Audrey Flack, Alice Schille and Jane Peterson.

