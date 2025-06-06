Summer Markets in Northeast Ohio

Summer Market at Howe Meadow
Saturdays through Oct. 25
Browse food and wares from a wide range of vendors at this local market. Savor cheese from the Kent-based Old Forge Dairy, pick up a handmade piece from Marcie James Pottery, take home a handful of ramps from Champ’s Ramps, bite into a delicious pie from Black Sheep Baking Co. and more. 9 a.m.-noon, 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, cuyahogavalleyfarmersmarket.org
Haymaker Farmers’ Market
Saturdays through November
Shop for fresh fruits, veggies, herbs and flowers at Portage County’s oldest producers-only farmers market — and also find jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup, baked goods, locally-roasted coffee, handmade soaps and more. Plus, don’t miss Music @ the Market, a weekly free concert series featuring local acts such as Guy Pernetti, Grady Miller and Jon Mosey. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Franklin Ave., under Haymaker overpass, Kent, haymakermarket.com
Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
June 7, June 28, July 5, July 26 & Aug. 9
Handmade products, antiques, collectibles and art — find it all at the Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms, hosted on the grounds of a 177-year-old, fifth-generation-owned farm. Enjoy the beauty of barns, a gazebo and the farm’s growing Christmas trees as you browse — artists, vendors, dealers and food trucks vary each month, creating a unique experience. 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com/peninsula-flea
Ken Love Photography
Ken Love Photography
Ken Love Photography
Ken Love Photography
Peninsula Flea
Peninsula Flea
Peninsula Flea
Peninsula Flea
Peninsula Flea
Haymaker Farmers’ Market
Haymaker Farmers’ Market
Haymaker Farmers’ Market
Haymaker Farmers’ Market
Haymaker Farmers’ Market
Haymaker Farmers’ Market