Summer Markets in Northeast Ohio

Summer Market at Howe Meadow

Saturdays through Oct. 25

Browse food and wares from a wide range of vendors at this local market. Savor cheese from the Kent-based Old Forge Dairy, pick up a handmade piece from Marcie James Pottery, take home a handful of ramps from Champ’s Ramps, bite into a delicious pie from Black Sheep Baking Co. and more. 9 a.m.-noon, 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, cuyahogavalleyfarmersmarket.org

Haymaker Farmers’ Market

Saturdays through November

Shop for fresh fruits, veggies, herbs and flowers at Portage County’s oldest producers-only farmers market — and also find jams and jellies, honey, maple syrup, baked goods, locally-roasted coffee, handmade soaps and more. Plus, don’t miss Music @ the Market, a weekly free concert series featuring local acts such as Guy Pernetti, Grady Miller and Jon Mosey. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Franklin Ave., under Haymaker overpass, Kent, haymakermarket.com

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

June 7, June 28, July 5, July 26 & Aug. 9

Handmade products, antiques, collectibles and art — find it all at the Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms, hosted on the grounds of a 177-year-old, fifth-generation-owned farm. Enjoy the beauty of barns, a gazebo and the farm’s growing Christmas trees as you browse — artists, vendors, dealers and food trucks vary each month, creating a unique experience. 10 a.m.–4 p.m., 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, heritagefarms.com/peninsula-flea