Treasure Hunt: Explore the Summit Treasure Trail at 20 Thrift Shops in Summit County

While X usually marks the spot, the Akron-Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau’s new Treasure Trail helps you uncover vintage goodies and potential valuables at 20 Summit County thrift shops. You may find the old-school Spider-Man comic you’ve always wanted at Retro Attic Akron or unique wall art at Happy Tails Thrift Shop in Akron. Get at least 16 locations stamped on your digital passport to receive an inaugural tote bag and be entered for a chance to win the Treasure Trail Grand Prize Package, which is valued at $250. Either way, you’re bound to make some great finds — and enjoy stores you may not have noticed before.

summittreasuretrail.com