Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Local Shops in Kent and Stow

Hazelmade

Starting as hand-drawn sketches, Hazelmade’s beautifully illustrated goods brighten winter days. The creation of former logo and brand designer Susan Hazel Rich, these botanically-inspired patterns are themed after winter branches, pomegranates, winter citrus fruits and more. The designs are splashed over useful, eco-friendly everyday items — including notepads, tea towels, napkins, sticker sheets and recipe cards. Select a gift set — such as a towel, mini notebook and notepad, all decked out in a dogwood print — and pair it with a matching card for the perfect present. Gift This: Winterberry gift set, $50. 154 N. Water St., Kent, 440-773-0797, shophazelmade.com

Better Plays Gaming

From role-playing games to party-pleasing board games, find a nerdy paradise at Better Plays Gaming. Fans of Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer, Dungeons and Dragons and more can find everything they need at this local shop — including accessories like deck boxes, miniature painting supplies, books and dice. Get in on the fun with imaginative games such as Catan, Betrayal at House on the Hill and more. Better Plays also hosts events, including tournaments, painting classes and showdowns. Gift This: The Red Dragon Inn game, $41.99. 4958 Darrow Road, Stow, 234-284-8182, betterplaysgaming.com

The Healing Cave Salt Room & Spa

Offer a loved one time to unwind with a gift card or package from the Healing Cave Salt Room & Spa. They can re-center with a sound bath, in which calming frequencies surround the participant, or relax in a float tank — this silent, dark pod is filled with a solution of water and Epsom salt, allowing for a meditative session. The Healing Cave also has aqua massage, in which jets of water massage the user through a membrane-lined bed, an infrared sauna cocoon, which uses radiant heat and infrared lamps to warm the body, and more. The center’s salt cave, a softly lit room filled with both solid salt and salt microparticles, helps those with respiratory and skin conditions. Gift This: Ultimate trio package, including aqua massage, infrared sauna and float, $99. 96. S. Main St., Munroe Falls, 234-208-8985, the-healing-cave.com

Midnight Fairy Jewelry

Tap into your inner woodland sprite at Midnight Fairy Jewelry. Opened in June, the hip hideout — adorned with gold mirrors and celestial accents — is filled with a plethora of handmade jewelry from owner Tasha Kardos. Midnight’s statement pieces utilize organic materials like natural bones, selenite and quartz — try on ethereal chokers, gemstone rings and one-of-a-kind necklaces. Gift This: Crystal star choker, $33.33. 154 E. Main St., Suite D, Kent, 234-233-4750, instagram.com/midnightfairyjewelry

Flourish Plant Mkt.

Give a gift that keeps on growing with a plant from Flourish Plant Mkt. An airy nursery that also offers workshops, Flourish stocks greens such as monsteras, philodendrons, alocasias and succulents. Clean your indoor air with the waxy leaves of a hoya variety or crown your bookshelf with the marbled foliage of a Polynesian ivy plant. Beyond greenery and flora, Flourish also offers accessories such as macrame hangers, pots and propagation stations. Gift This: Moss art kit, starting at $35. 113 S. Water St., Kent, 330-548-9261, flourishplantmkt.com

Red Letter Days

Bestow a beloved creative with the perfect art tool, notebook or witty gift from Red Letter Days. In addition to ample writing supplies, find humorous pencil pouches, entertaining cocktail guides and other unique gifts — like an essential compilation of the world’s worst dad jokes. A seven-year pen will last writers nearly a decade, while socks that proclaim “go away, I’m introverting” say it all. Gift This: Bob Ross secular saint candle, $13.99. 144 E. Main St., Kent, 330-474-1330, redletterdayskent.com

Tiger Rae Boutique

With items in sizes small to 3X, Tiger Rae Boutique has all the elements to create a perfect outfit — from shirts and sweaters to necklaces and dresses. Shop patterned tops, such as a black-and-white checkered sweater, trendy hats, colorful bags and surgical steel body jewelry. Tiger Rae also offers room essentials, including candles and diffusers. For the Golden Flash in your life, the boutique often sells Kent-themed goods, such as sweatshirts and T-shirts. Gift This: Handmade knit winter headbands, $12. 164 E. Main St., Suite D, Kent, 330-554-4716, tigerrae.com