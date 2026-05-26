What A Great Hat: Channel Princess Kate With These Chic Fairlawn Fascinators

Feel like Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in a black headband fascinator by milliner Paula Singleton of What a Great Hat in Fairlawn. With a black-and-white striped rim, an oversized silk flower and black feathers, the piece ($189) is superbly elegant. Singleton became interested in millinery after purchasing a handmade hat from the Ann Arbor Art Fair around 2004. “I wore it at the art fair … and had so many comments and compliments that it inspired me to learn how to properly make a hat,” she says. Singleton’s collection ranges from wedding and church hats to versatile styles like newsboy caps, fedoras and cloches. Singleton’s hats have been displayed in the Kentucky Derby Museum and at the Great Hat Exhibition in London. From an open-weave wide-brimmed straw hat ($225) with a polka dot band tied in a bow to a 1940s-style beret ($98), made of a funky floral fabric with a coordinating bow, Singleton’s hats are truly works of art.

2855 W. Market St., Suite 202, Fairlawn, 330-592-2295, whatagreathat.com