Winter Blues: Theron Brown Brings Jazz, Gospel, and ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ to E.J. Thomas Hall

At E.J. Thomas Hall Jan. 18, the Akron music scene and a world-renowned composition, “Rhapsody in Blue,” harmonize with each other in a performance described as “once-in-a-lifetime.” Celebrated Akron pianist Theron Brown performs the piece — with the Gospel Meets Symphony Choir — during a show that also includes performances of works by Omar Thomas, William Grant Still and Leonard Bernstein. Witness a unique rendition of George Gershwin’s jazz and classical work, with the addition of a captivating gospel choir, to celebrate 100 years of “Rhapsody in Blue”’s status as one of the most beautiful compositions ever created.

