Updated 1/26

Not only can you skate on rinks for Lock 3’s Winterfest, you can also take a dizzying 10-minute ride on one of eight ice bumper cars or pedal an ice bike — with a blade in front and a wheel in back. Plus, step into the `50s through `80s, and see restored holiday displays from the former downtown Akron O’Neil’s Department Store. No matter your age, everyone can get into the winter spirit and revel in the beauty of the newly refurbished Lock 3 park, decked out in charming lights.

Through Feb. 16, skating: Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., other activity hours online, 200 S. Main St., Akron, akronohio.gov