Not your average high-stress puzzle room, Wisecracks Comedy Escape Room puts a humorous twist on the traditional escape room experience. Co-owners Sherry and Jay Groom opened Wisecracks in 2018, providing a lighthearted and funny twist on the typically stressful locked-in escape game. See if you can outsmart the Wisecracker in the Laundering Money room, which takes you back in time as you solve the mysteries surrounding missing money at a 1940s dry cleaner — where someone has been laundering funds. Or see if you can save your toys and free the Wisecracker in the Jack-in-the-Box room, filled with challenging riddles and puzzles — as well as plenty of pranks.

Wednesdays & Fridays-Sundays, 5-8 p.m., 117 E. Main St., Alliance, 330-596-1157, wisecracksescaperoom.com