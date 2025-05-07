Wolff Bros. Supply Inc. Marks 60 Years of Trusted, Local Service

When second-generation business owner George Wolff — now retired — came to work at his family’s company, Wolff Bros. Supply Inc., he always wore blue jeans.

“That’s what the customers love, right? He’s not fancy, and none of the Wolffs are,” says Greg Knapp, regional sales manager for Wolff Bros. Supply. “A lot of our contractors … they love the fact that we’re family owned and from this area. They want to support local.”

Wolff Bros. Supply offers an expansive inventory of plumbing, electrical and HVAC materials, tools and other wholesale contractor supplies — items needed to complete residential, commercial and industrial jobs.

“We like to say we’re a one-stop shop, so anything they need, we have,” Knapp says.

The company was founded in 1965 by brothers Harold and Norman Wolff, both contractors and farmers. Third-generation family member Corey Wolff is now president. With a surplus of inventory, the Wolffs began selling materials to other contractors in the Medina area in the ‘60s. Their experience assisted in the transition to distribution.

“That’s why we’re so successful,” Knapp says. “A lot of our employees today were contractors at one point. We like spending time in the contractors’ world to see, What do they need? What’s important to them?”

A vast inventory, knowledgeable employees, flexible material delivery options — such as special storage lockers that hold items until pickup — and a user-friendly website make Wolff Bros. Supply the top choice for many area contractors and companies. Wolff Bros. Supply now operates 13 locations throughout Ohio and services the entire state.

“We’re here to get the customer their material when they want it, where they want it and how they want it,” Knapp says. “We want our employees to basically be the customer’s employees. If they’re not succeeding, then we’re not. And that’s what I tell our customers all the time, I am on your team.”

Perhaps most importantly, the company’s local, family-owned status makes it an attractive choice for customers looking for a personal touch. This emphasis on relationships extends to the employee side of the business — some have worked for Wolff Bros. Supply for nearly 40 years.

“They trust us, and that trust, it takes us a long way,” says Knapp. “Our customers are our family.”

Wolff Bros. Supply also offers contractor training through its in-house Technical Institute program, as well as four Design Centers — which are open to the public — where residential customers can purchase items and materials for kitchen and bath settings.

“We are technically a big company, but we operate as a small company, so we are very agile. … If that’s what the customer wants, that’s what we’re going to do,” says Knapp. “When it comes to customer service and being able to do very specific things, we have the ability to basically do anything.”

Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, Wolff Bros. Supply continues to exemplify customer-first service — the value that’s taken it through six decades of business.

“It makes you feel good to be part of not only a company making it 60 years but a family-owned company making it 60 years,” says Knapp. “The people that run it are such good people. They make us feel every day like we’re part of the team.”

Akron | Ashland | Cleveland | Columbus | Elyria | Findlay | Mansfield | Marion | Medina | Mentor | Sandusky | Toledo | Wooster

888-OK-WOLFF, wolffbros.com