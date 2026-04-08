Arts Restart: Celebrate Summit Artspace’s Reopening in Akron with Music, Art & More

After months of transformation, Summit Artspace reopened its galleries in March, revitalizing the historic Akron space with enhanced galleries, navigation and accessibility. Executive director Natalie Grieshammer Patrick says the nearly $1 million renovation, funded primarily by Summit County, the Akron Community Foundation and the GAR Foundation, includes a new storefront, enhanced entry system, accessibility upgrades and HVAC improvements for the building’s 30 resident artists. Celebrate its new look at the grand reopening party April 9. Enjoy live local music by Uno Lady and Rent for Cheryl, arts performances and activities, a DJ dance party with Brainwreck and food and drinks from the Green Dragon Inn to help usher in the arts hub’s fresh chapter.

140 E. Market St., Akron, 330-376-8480, summitartspace.org