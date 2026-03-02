At Home: The Story of Blossom Music Center

As early as 1923, Cleveland Orchestra founder Adella Prentiss Hughes called for a summer season to help give musicians the pay they deserved. Debuted in 1918, the orchestra was regarded as a leading U.S. orchestra — but lacked a full summer season and a summer home like others in its ranks.

Upon his arrival in 1946, music director George Szell continued the call. In spring 1964, the Musical Arts Association Board of Trustees began a serious study of a summer home — and voted to move forward on getting one. Trustee Carl Osborne noted the orchestra had “outgrown its winter season at Severance” and that it should “enlarge its usefulness.” The orchestra general manager visited five summer festival sites: Chicago, Denver, Aspen, Tanglewood and Marlboro. By the end of the year, the board hired site engineering firm William Gould & Associates to conduct a site search. Over the next two years, over 80 Northeast Ohio sites were inspected.

Andria Hoy, Cleveland Orchestra archivist: We never really had a formal summer season until the ‘40s and the ‘50s. When we played downtown [Cleveland], we had a summer pop series that merged into the ‘60s. Musicians didn't have a way to make a living in the summer. The orchestra was not full time. It was considered October through May.

The fourth music director George Szell really wanted the musicians to have full-time employment, like the New York Philharmonic and Chicago Symphony [Orchestra]. … He really admired the idea of having something outdoors, very much like Tanglewood or Ravinia.

When they hired Gould, that was really to Let's figure out: What do we need, and Where should we look? And they looked everywhere — West Side, East Side, South. … The biggest restriction was we didn't want to be too close to a major highway because of the noise, and we also had to be out of the flight of the airports.

In spring 1966, the board accepted the recommendation of Gould & Associates to pursue the purchase of a site near Peninsula. The site put the orchestra close to crowds from Cleveland, Akron, Toledo, Pittsburgh and Columbus. The board purchased an amended 521 acres for $470,000 in fall 1966. By the late ‘70s, additional land was acquired and brought the acreage to 800. In 1966, the board hired Schafer, Flynn & Van Dijk as the architecture firm — with Peter van Dijk as the chief architect. Instead of interior columns, which might obstruct views or distort sound, the design would use a web of tubular steel pipe trusses anchored into concrete. The large width of the stage and angle of the side walls would allow for unobstructed views.

In 1966, the board announced that the summer home was going to be named in honor of the Blossom family. Dudley S. Blossom Sr. and his wife, Elizabeth Bingham Blossom, contributed to the orchestra’s early days and getting Severance Hall built. Dudley S. Blossom Jr. and his wife, Emily Blossom, also supported the orchestra. The Blossom family gave $1.3 million toward the $8.3 million Blossom Music Center. At the July 2, 1967, groundbreaking, Elizabeth and her youngest granddaughter, Betsy, dug the first shovels of dirt. Emily declared, “There is music in our hearts today. There’ll be music in the air a year from now.” Despite doubt, she was correct.

Hoy: We hired Peter van Dijk to come up with a concept for the pavilion. He worked with Christopher Jaffe on the acoustics. … Jaffe and he were drawing on cocktail napkins. They had looked at, What did Tanglewood look like? What did other outdoor amphitheaters look like? And they had a real vision of this bowl with a pavilion at the bottom, so the people on the lawn were on a slope, so they could see. What if we can somehow build something where there's no bad sight line? The pavilion is held up on these humongous trusses that really don't block very many sight lines. … It's got that fan shape to it, which really allows people to see, and that shape also acoustically is really good. It kind of spreads the sound out to the lawn as well. We do have speakers on the lawn.

With great fanfare, Blossom opened July 19, 1968, with Szell conducting the orchestra in “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and the Consecration of the House Overture. The concert was telecast live on WKYC and broadcast on the radio. Szell, Emily and the MAA board president made opening remarks. “I feel that I am not speaking for myself only, but for every member of this distinguished orchestra, if I offer all these personalities, the expression of our high admiration and deep gratitude,” Szell said. Two days earlier, Ohio Gov. James Rhodes attended a private ceremony at Blossom. One critic called it “an oasis of music and beauty,” and another remarked that it could “blend the richness of nature with the richness of classical sounds.”

Hoy: There was a lot of big excitement. The roads were not all paved, and neither was the parking lot. The pavilion was done and the grass on the lawn, but they weren’t quite finished when it opened. But I don’t think people really cared. It was a big enough deal — completely sold out.

In 1969, the Blossom Festival Band debuted under the famed baton of The Music Man composer Meredith Wilson. It’s now an annual tradition to have local festival band musicians play special Fourth of July weekend shows at Blossom. Leonard B. Smith began leading the festival band in 1972 and Loras John Schissel took over in 1998. Recently, Michelle Rakers has conducted. The Blossom Festival Chorus, an audition-based volunteer ensemble, debuted in August 1968. In 1968, ballet debuted at Blossom, with New York City Ballet as the first. Since then, acclaimed ballet companies have performed, including the Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and Martha Graham Dance Company. Operas and operettas also debuted at Blossom, starting with Gianni Schicchi in 1969.

Hoy: The first fully staged opera performance at Blossom was the Magic Flute [in ‘85], and it was a huge production. … We’ve done operettas and things in concert at Blossom prior to that. … Then we did The Merry Widow in ’86. … Everything after that has only been either partially staged or in concert.

Roger Daltrey came and did the opera that the Who wrote, Tommy. … That was amazing. I went to that show. That was the first time we had ever done a rock opera with its creator. It was really cool to have him there with the orchestra — a member of the Who. That was in 2018.

Robert Woolfrey, second clarinet, who has been with the Cleveland Orchestra since 2008: He’s [Daltrey’s] a high-energy performer. He had so much presence. … You feel the energy of the audience. Blossom was filled with so many patrons. It was a gorgeous night. The lawn was packed, and the pavilion was packed. Watching a master entertainer like Mr. Daltrey perform was absolutely spectacular.

Blossom has welcomed renowned guests, including Duke Ellington conducting in 1969 and Leonard Bernstein conducting in 1970. Sesame Street’s Big Bird even conducted some family concerts in 1983 and 1984. Recent guest artists include Jon Batiste, Cynthia Erivo and more.

Hoy: When a guest conductor conducts with the Cleveland Orchestra for the first time, it’s often at Blossom. … Yuja Wang, the pianist, comes to mind. She first played with the orchestra at Blossom, and now she’s here very regularly at Severance either on the recital series or with the orchestra.