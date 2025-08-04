Best of the City 2025: Explore the Best of The 330

FOOD & DRINK
Best Patio Dining
1. Pancho’s Southwestern Grille
2. Tito’s Mexican Grill
3. Spicy Sombreros
Best Drive-in Restaurant
1. Swensons Drive-In
2. Skyway Drive-In Restaurant
3. B&K Rootbeer
Best Food Truck
1. D&M Grille
2. Swensons Drive-In
3. Zydeco Bistro
Best Taco
1. La Loma
2. The Funky Truckeria
3. El Fogon Mexican Grill
Best Pizza
1. Mr. G’s Pizzeria & Wings / DeCheco’s Pizzeria
2. Gionino’s Pizzeria
3. Luca’s New York Style Pizza / Luigi’s Restaurant
Best Barbecue
1. Big Eu’es BBQ
2. Old Carolina Barbecue Co.
3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
Best Cocktail Bar
1. Jilly’s Music Room
2. Cashmere Cricket
3. Oak & Olive
Best Breakfast
1. Tip Top Restaurant & Catering
2. Akron Family Restaurant
3. Valley Cafe
Best Burger
1. D&M Grille / Wil’s Grille & Pub
2. Menches Bros. Restaurant
3. Swensons Drive-In
Best Sushi
1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant
2. Sakura Sushi
3. Big Eye Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar
Best Asian Restaurant
1. Taste of Bangkok Thai Restaurant
2. Live Mon Thai-Malay
3. Ki Asian Cuisine
Best Brewery
1. Ignite Brewing Co.
2. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery
3. Missing Falls Brewery
Best Deli
1. Diamond Deli
2. Eddy’s Deli & Restaurant
3. Beau’s Bar & Bistro
Best Diner
1. Fred’s Diner
2. Isaly’s Cafe & Catering
3. Molly Brown’s Country Cafe
Best Seafood Restaurant
1. Kingfish
2. Chowder House Cafe
3. Ken Stewart’s Grille
Best Bakery
1. Tiffany’s Bakery
2. Ann’s Pastry Shop
3. The West Side Bakery
Best Chocolatier
1. Hartville Chocolate Factory
2. Malley’s Chocolates
3. Ben Heggy’s
Best Ice Cream
1. Pav’s Creamery
2. Skoops’
3. Wolf Creek Creamery / Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Best Coffeehouse
1. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar
2. Double Shot Coffee Drive Thru
3. Angel Falls Coffee Co.
Best Italian Restaurant
1. Luigi’s Restaurant
2. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
3. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
Best Winery
1. Sarah’s Vineyard
2. High & Low Winery + Bistro
3. Gervasi Vineyard
Best Vegetarian Menu
1. Aladdin’s Eatery
2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
3. The Soulful Vegan
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Bike Shop
1. Eddy’s Bike Shop
2. Marty’s Bike Shop
3. Ernie’s Bicycle Shops
Best Car Dealership
1. Serra Auto Park
2. Klaben Auto Stores
3. The VanDevere Bunch
Best Clothing Store
1. Just A Dad From Akron
2. Northside Cellar
3. Village Discount Outlet / Rubber City Clothing Co.
Best New Store
1. The Retail Shop at House
Three Thirty
2. Petitti Garden Center
3. The Poppy Shop
Best Independent Bookstore
1. The Learned Owl Book Shop
2. Logos Bookstore
3. Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre
Best Dance Studio
1. Meneer School of Dance
2. All About Dance by Kristen
3. McCardle’s Dance Studio
Best Dentist
1. Dr. Robert Brandhorst, CreekSide Family Dentistry
2. Dr. Jennifer J. Jerome, Gentle Dental
3. Dr. Grant Hunsicker, Hunsicker Dental
Best Eye Care
1. Landes Eye Associates
2. Davis Eye Center
3. Bella EyeCare
Best Florist
1. Silver Lake Florist
2. Woodland Acre Flowers
3. The Greenhouse
Best Homebuilder
1. Wagler Custom Homes
2. Camden Builders
3. Shultz Design & Construction
Best Landscaping Company
1. Bagnato Landscape Design
2. Lewis Landscaping
3. Mock Property Services
Best Interior Designer
1. Holly Everson, H. Everson Designs
2. Karen Starr, Hazel Tree Design Studio
3. Eric Jones, Jones Group Interiors
Best Jeweler
1. Taylor Made Jewelry
2. Stow Jewelers
3. Jewelry Art
Best Pet Day Care
1. Camp Bow Wow
2. All Creatures Veterinary Clinic & Lodge
3. Wiggle Butt Inn
Best Pet Groomer
1. Doggy GoGo Kitty GaGa
2. Wizard of Paws
3. Salon de’ Pooch
Best Salon/Spa
1. Gavin Scott Salon and Spa
2. Good Co. Salon & Spa
3. Scott Talbot SalonSpa
Best Tattoo Shop
1. Vault 130 Tattoo
2. Red Rabbit Studio
3. Assassin Tattoo Studio
Best Vintage Shop
1. The Bomb Shelter
2. Copley Circle Antiques
3. The Hidden Pearl
Best Wealth Manager
1. Stephen C. Burt, Morgan Stanley
2. Zachary Campbell, Paramount Financial Planning
3. Gina A. Betti, Edward Jones
Best Retirement Living
1. Laurel Lake
2. Western Reserve Masonic Community
3. Danbury Senior Living
Best Wedding Reception Venue
1. Center on the Lake
2. The Barn at Wolf Creek
3. John S. Knight Center
Best Yoga Studio
1. Akron’s Blue Hen Yoga
2. One Love Yoga Boutique
3. Roots Yoga / Release Yoga
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Charity Event
1. Akron Snow Angels’ Gala
2. Stewart’s Caring Place’s Butterfly Gala
3. Humane Society of Summit County’s Pawsibility Ball
Best Museum
1. Akron Art Museum
2. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
3. Maps Air Museum
Best Art Gallery
1. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
2. Summit Artspace
3. Akron Soul Train
Best Artist
1. Don Drumm
2. Ron White
3. April Couch / Micah Kraus
Best Musician
1. Justin Tibbs
2. Sausalito
3. Theron Brown
Best Band
1. The Buck Naked Band
2. 15 60 75 The Numbers Band
3. Acid Cats
Best Free Event
1. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
2. FreedomFest
3. Lock 3 Live
Best Live Music Venue
1. Blossom Music Center
2. Jilly’s Music Room
3. Lock 3
Best Live Theater Company
1. Weathervane Playhouse
2. Porthouse Theatre
3. Ohio Shakespeare Festival
Best Radio Show Host
1. Joyce Johnson, WNIR 100
2. John “Couch Burner” Denning, WNIR 100 / Phil Ferguson, WNIR 100
3. Brad Savage, 91.3 The Summit
ALL ABOUT THE 330
Best New Thing to Happen to Akron
1. Renovated Lock 3
2. Akron History Center
3. I Promise HealthQuarters
Best Natural Wonder
1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park
2. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm
3. Gorge Metro Park
Best Way to Improve The 330
1. Fix Streets
2. Improve Downtown
3. More Jobs
Best Corn Maze
1. Szalay’s Farm & Market
2. Ramseyer Farms
3. Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
Best Trail
1. Sand Run Metro Park, Nuthatch Trail
2. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail
3. Gorge Metro Park, Gorge Trail
Best Public Golf Course
1. Chenoweth Golf Course and Banquet Hall
2. Raintree Golf and Event Center
3. Mayfair Country Club