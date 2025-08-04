Best of the City 2025: Explore the Best of The 330

FOOD & DRINK

Best Patio Dining

1. Pancho’s Southwestern Grille

2. Tito’s Mexican Grill

3. Spicy Sombreros

Best Drive-in Restaurant

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. Skyway Drive-In Restaurant

3. B&K Rootbeer

Best Food Truck

1. D&M Grille

2. Swensons Drive-In

3. Zydeco Bistro

Best Taco

1. La Loma

2. The Funky Truckeria

3. El Fogon Mexican Grill

Best Pizza

1. Mr. G’s Pizzeria & Wings / DeCheco’s Pizzeria

2. Gionino’s Pizzeria

3. Luca’s New York Style Pizza / Luigi’s Restaurant

Best Barbecue

1. Big Eu’es BBQ

2. Old Carolina Barbecue Co.

3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

Best Cocktail Bar

1. Jilly’s Music Room

2. Cashmere Cricket

3. Oak & Olive

Best Breakfast

1. Tip Top Restaurant & Catering

2. Akron Family Restaurant

3. Valley Cafe

Best Burger

1. D&M Grille / Wil’s Grille & Pub

2. Menches Bros. Restaurant

3. Swensons Drive-In

Best Sushi

1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant

2. Sakura Sushi

3. Big Eye Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar

Best Asian Restaurant

1. Taste of Bangkok Thai Restaurant

2. Live Mon Thai-Malay

3. Ki Asian Cuisine

Best Brewery

1. Ignite Brewing Co.

2. Hoppin’ Frog Brewery

3. Missing Falls Brewery

Best Deli

1. Diamond Deli

2. Eddy’s Deli & Restaurant

3. Beau’s Bar & Bistro

Best Diner

1. Fred’s Diner

2. Isaly’s Cafe & Catering

3. Molly Brown’s Country Cafe

Best Seafood Restaurant

1. Kingfish

2. Chowder House Cafe

3. Ken Stewart’s Grille

Best Bakery

1. Tiffany’s Bakery

2. Ann’s Pastry Shop

3. The West Side Bakery

Best Chocolatier

1. Hartville Chocolate Factory

2. Malley’s Chocolates

3. Ben Heggy’s

Best Ice Cream

1. Pav’s Creamery

2. Skoops’

3. Wolf Creek Creamery / Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream

Best Coffeehouse

1. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

2. Double Shot Coffee Drive Thru

3. Angel Falls Coffee Co.

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

3. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine

Best Winery

1. Sarah’s Vineyard

2. High & Low Winery + Bistro

3. Gervasi Vineyard

Best Vegetarian Menu

1. Aladdin’s Eatery

2. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

3. The Soulful Vegan

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Bike Shop

1. Eddy’s Bike Shop

2. Marty’s Bike Shop

3. Ernie’s Bicycle Shops

Best Car Dealership

1. Serra Auto Park

2. Klaben Auto Stores

3. The VanDevere Bunch

Best Clothing Store

1. Just A Dad From Akron

2. Northside Cellar

3. Village Discount Outlet / Rubber City Clothing Co.

Best New Store

1. The Retail Shop at House

Three Thirty

2. Petitti Garden Center

3. The Poppy Shop

Best Independent Bookstore

1. The Learned Owl Book Shop

2. Logos Bookstore

3. Elizabeth’s Bookshop & Writing Centre

Best Dance Studio

1. Meneer School of Dance

2. All About Dance by Kristen

3. McCardle’s Dance Studio

Best Dentist

1. Dr. Robert Brandhorst, CreekSide Family Dentistry

2. Dr. Jennifer J. Jerome, Gentle Dental

3. Dr. Grant Hunsicker, Hunsicker Dental

Best Eye Care

1. Landes Eye Associates

2. Davis Eye Center

3. Bella EyeCare

Best Florist

1. Silver Lake Florist

2. Woodland Acre Flowers

3. The Greenhouse

Best Homebuilder

1. Wagler Custom Homes

2. Camden Builders

3. Shultz Design & Construction

Best Landscaping Company

1. Bagnato Landscape Design

2. Lewis Landscaping

3. Mock Property Services

Best Interior Designer

1. Holly Everson, H. Everson Designs

2. Karen Starr, Hazel Tree Design Studio

3. Eric Jones, Jones Group Interiors

Best Jeweler

1. Taylor Made Jewelry

2. Stow Jewelers

3. Jewelry Art

Best Pet Day Care

1. Camp Bow Wow

2. All Creatures Veterinary Clinic & Lodge

3. Wiggle Butt Inn

Best Pet Groomer

1. Doggy GoGo Kitty GaGa

2. Wizard of Paws

3. Salon de’ Pooch

Best Salon/Spa

1. Gavin Scott Salon and Spa

2. Good Co. Salon & Spa

3. Scott Talbot SalonSpa

Best Tattoo Shop

1. Vault 130 Tattoo

2. Red Rabbit Studio

3. Assassin Tattoo Studio

Best Vintage Shop

1. The Bomb Shelter

2. Copley Circle Antiques

3. The Hidden Pearl

Best Wealth Manager

1. Stephen C. Burt, Morgan Stanley

2. Zachary Campbell, Paramount Financial Planning

3. Gina A. Betti, Edward Jones

Best Retirement Living

1. Laurel Lake

2. Western Reserve Masonic Community

3. Danbury Senior Living

Best Wedding Reception Venue

1. Center on the Lake

2. The Barn at Wolf Creek

3. John S. Knight Center

Best Yoga Studio

1. Akron’s Blue Hen Yoga

2. One Love Yoga Boutique

3. Roots Yoga / Release Yoga

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Charity Event

1. Akron Snow Angels’ Gala

2. Stewart’s Caring Place’s Butterfly Gala

3. Humane Society of Summit County’s Pawsibility Ball

Best Museum

1. Akron Art Museum

2. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

3. Maps Air Museum

Best Art Gallery

1. Don Drumm Studios & Gallery

2. Summit Artspace

3. Akron Soul Train

Best Artist

1. Don Drumm

2. Ron White

3. April Couch / Micah Kraus

Best Musician

1. Justin Tibbs

2. Sausalito

3. Theron Brown

Best Band

1. The Buck Naked Band

2. 15 60 75 The Numbers Band

3. Acid Cats

Best Free Event

1. PorchRokr Music and Art Festival

2. FreedomFest

3. Lock 3 Live

Best Live Music Venue

1. Blossom Music Center

2. Jilly’s Music Room

3. Lock 3

Best Live Theater Company

1. Weathervane Playhouse

2. Porthouse Theatre

3. Ohio Shakespeare Festival

Best Radio Show Host

1. Joyce Johnson, WNIR 100

2. John “Couch Burner” Denning, WNIR 100 / Phil Ferguson, WNIR 100

3. Brad Savage, 91.3 The Summit

ALL ABOUT THE 330

Best New Thing to Happen to Akron

1. Renovated Lock 3

2. Akron History Center

3. I Promise HealthQuarters

Best Natural Wonder

1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

2. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm

3. Gorge Metro Park

Best Way to Improve The 330

1. Fix Streets

2. Improve Downtown

3. More Jobs

Best Corn Maze

1. Szalay’s Farm & Market

2. Ramseyer Farms

3. Kingsway Pumpkin Farm

Best Trail

1. Sand Run Metro Park, Nuthatch Trail

2. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail

3. Gorge Metro Park, Gorge Trail

Best Public Golf Course

1. Chenoweth Golf Course and Banquet Hall

2. Raintree Golf and Event Center

3. Mayfair Country Club