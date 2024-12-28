Diversion, Deciphered

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

From inside the metal bars of a jail cell, those participating in Escape Room Downtown’s Canton Criminals experience find themselves in a predicament. In under 50 minutes, two to eight people must investigate a high-profile prison break by trying to replicate the escape. Graffiti is splashed across the cell walls, and a video of a gruff-looking guard evokes the presence of security. Luckily, it’s all part of the game.

“There needs to be story behind it, and there needs to be a reason for the puzzles to exist,” says owner Chuck Duplain. “Immersion allows you to leave your current reality — so getting in the game where you have a set that looks unique.”

Duplain first became interested in escape rooms — experiences that challenge participants to solve puzzles, uncover clues and more in a limited amount of time — after trying a detective-themed version in Washington, D.C.

“It was new, it was unique, and it was engaging for the entire family to be working together to complete a mission,” he recalls. “Searching for clues, solving puzzles, having a fun adventure.”

Escape Room Downtown, founded in 2015 and located in Canton, features four intricately themed, immersive rooms. Except for Elf Hunt, a 45 minute holiday-themed adventure for two to eight players, most of its current experiences — including the Bootlegger’s Lair, in which four to 10 people attempt to uncover the secrets of a speakeasy in an hour, and Black Hand Society, which hosts two to eight participants as they work against the mob for 45 minutes — are inspired by the city’s criminal past.

“Canton was one of the little Chicagos back during Prohibition,” says Duplain. “In our speakeasy game, the Bootlegger’s Lair, people are working for the vice lord in that game. I wanted it to feel like 1925. … Most of the things that are done in there could have been done in 1925, with creative carpenter builds.”

Period-accurate items, such as typewriters and salvaged tanker desks, complete the Black Hand room and inspire guests to get into character.

“I recently posted a photo on Facebook of a young man who … was dressed like the 1920s, with a big hat and everything,” Duplain says. “They get into it. They play one here, and then they end up playing them all usually.”

Sets, including the captivating, wood-paneled environment of the Bootlegger’s Lair — which features several hidden doors, running water and real antique distiller’s equipment — are built and designed by Duplain, with help from family and friends. Duplain also brainstorms concepts for the rooms and runs them with help from an invested staff of game masters.

“I try to make stuff that’s unique or done differently,” he says, citing a puzzle in the form of a combination-locked crate. “Can’t pick it up — it’s on the floor. Can’t unlock it, because you don’t have the combination. But you can lift the lid right off of it and open it, and it’s not that easy to find. I drew inspiration from the magicians Penn and Teller.”

Once players are inside an escape room, they can ask the game master for an unlimited number of clues. This maintains a positive atmosphere and keeps the game going.

From athletic teams to families, escape rooms make an ideal environment for collaboration — and the creation of lasting memories.

“Divide into pairs and search the room. Communicate all the clues you find. Don’t leave anything left unsolved,” Duplain recommends. “Work together. Everybody has different strengths. But just have fun. That, to me, is really where it’s at.”

203 Market Ave. S, Suite 200, Canton, 330-454-6449, escaperoomdowntown.com