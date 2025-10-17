Downtown Terror: Nightmare on Front Street Haunts Cuyahoga Falls

See Michael Myers texting, Jigsaw riding a trike and more strange, horrifying sights at Nightmare on Front Street Oct. 18. From 3 to 8 p.m., compete against Sanderson sisters, Chucky lookalikes and more in a costume contest, get haunted history facts from the Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society and listen to DJ Matt Campy spin eerie tunes. Grab a package of 10 discounted tickets for tastings of wine, beer from breweries like HiHo Brewing Co., Tiki Underground mocktails or Towpath Distillery cocktails. Nosh on food truck fare — possible options include Birdie’s 1776 combo burger, which is topped with cheese curds, barbecue sauce and bacon. Shop the vendor market, and possibly go home with wares, such as a cutout of Ghostface making a phone call, from Carnival of Crafted Creatures, or a swirly Jack Skellington glass, from Dirty Deeds Creations.

Cuyahoga Falls, downtowncf.com