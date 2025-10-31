Ecological Wonder: Robert Glenn Ketchum’s Cuyahoga Valley Photos Shine at the Akron Art Museum

A photo of tiny white flowers, peppering a lush forest, hangs on the wall of the Akron Art Museum. Another bears witness to a mountain of tires against a backdrop of evergreens. Taken by conservation photographer Robert Glenn Ketchum in the ‘80s, these photographs show off the environmental wonders and obstacles of one of Northeast Ohio’s greatest treasures: Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Ketchum is the photographer behind the photo book “Overlooked in America: The Success and Failure of Federal Land Management.” His work captures Ohio’s natural beauty — and the need for environmental advocacy. On view through Jan. 25, the “Ordinary Miracles: Robert Glenn Ketchum’s Photographs of Cuyahoga Valley National Park” exhibit bears witness to our landscape’s conservation journey.

