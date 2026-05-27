From, Hadley: Akron Artist Hadley Stoub's Dutch-Inspired Ceramics

In 2020, Akronite Hadley Stoub — whose mother is a ceramic artist — discovered that working with ceramics provided a calming outlet for her blossoming creativity. “I specialize in ceramic charms and earrings,” says the owner of From, Hadley, “but I have also been expanding into stationery, including stickers, sticky notes and notepads.” Much of her work draws inspiration from Delft pottery, white tin-glazed earthenware with Dutch origins, and blue designs. “My dad’s side of the family is Dutch, so those pieces are like a piece of my family,” Stoub says. Her charms include strawberries in hearts and cutout butterflies, as well as cute cat clowns, which evoke customers’ emotions.“They have a lot of color, and tend to resonate with the silliest of us,” she notes. Find Stoub’s work on Etsy, as well as at in-person markets. “Everyone has someone in their life,” she says, “who would love something I’ve made.”

instagram.com/from_hadley