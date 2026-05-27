From, Hadley: Akron Artist Hadley Stoub's Dutch-Inspired Ceramics

In 2020, Akronite Hadley Stoub — whose mother is a ceramic artist — discovered that working with ceramics provided a calming outlet for her blossoming creativity. “I specialize in ceramic charms and earrings,” says the owner of From, Hadley, “but I have also been expanding into stationery, including stickers, sticky notes and notepads.” Much of her work draws inspiration from Delft pottery, white tin-glazed earthenware with Dutch origins, and blue designs. “My dad’s side of the family is Dutch, so those pieces are like a piece of my family,” Stoub says. Her charms include strawberries in hearts and cutout butterflies, as well as cute cat clowns, which evoke customers’ emotions.“They have a lot of color, and tend to resonate with the silliest of us,” she notes. Find Stoub’s work on Etsy, as well as at in-person markets. “Everyone has someone in their life,” she says, “who would love something I’ve made.”
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Hadley Stoub
Aldo DeLeon