Giving Direction: All-Female Cast Shines in ‘Anton in Show Business’ at Western Reserve Playhouse

In college, Lisa Ortenzi saw a production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Shakespeare & Company at the author Edith Wharton’s mansion in Lenox, Massachusetts.

“It was so magical, and it included the audience in a way that I had not seen in theater before,” she recalls. “That was one of those influential performances in my life that led me on the path that I’m on right now.”

That performance stuck with Ortenzi. After she graduated from college, she had the opportunity to work for Shakespeare & Company — where she directed a production in a high school Shakespeare festival and discovered a love for directing.

Uplifting the voices of those who are unheard is important to her.

“One of the things I really like being able to do is feature women,” says the director of educational programming at Great Lakes Theater. “One of the things that I think has been missing from theater for so long — and we’re really just starting to see emerge — is more voices of women … from all over the nation and beyond.”

Currently, Ortenzi is directing a production of “Anton in Show Business,” which is onstage at Western Reserve Playhouse Sept. 5 to 20. Featuring an all-female cast, the show follows three actresses as they prepare to put on a production of Anton Chekhov’s “Three Sisters.” It explores the world of show business, the process of putting on a play in the early 2000s and the struggles of female actors in the world of theater through satire.

“It’ll be interesting trying to find the balance of the comedy and the satire with the pathos,” Ortenzi says. “There are some actual farcical moments in this play that are just plain silly, but yet, there’s also an empathy toward what some of these characters are going through and their search to find out who they are in this world.”

“Anton” was chosen for the season by producer August Scarpelli.

“We started to look at things that weren’t necessarily individual stories, but more centered on stories that were a group of people going through something,” he says. “I always thought … that it was such a beautiful and simple way to voice these things that are difficult for us to talk about in the industry, to talk about in this art world, especially the nonprofit art world.”

One of the aspects that draws Ortenzi to “Anton” is its simple production. She wants to highlight what the actors are saying.

“The focus is really on who these characters are — What is their journey through the play? What did they discover about themselves, and how does that make us feel as audience members watching that?” she says.

After all, Ortenzi says, there is no theater without an audience.

“That audience can see themselves onstage,” she says. “And sometimes they can’t talk about an issue or something that they feel about themselves, but when they see it reflected on the stage, they have a chance to say, Yes, I’ve experienced that too. I feel those things. … Maybe I can take a chance and try something in my own life to make me feel better, to make me feel heard, to experience life in a different way.” //CG

3326 Everett Road, Richfield, 330-620-7314, thewrp.org