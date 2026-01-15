Inner World: Alfred McMoore’s Powerful Akron Art Museum Exhibit

Graphite lines on a massive 60-by-540-inch scroll depict a casket covered in a pile of roses and photos of a man and a woman displayed behind it — a bittersweet funeral scene sketched by late Akron artist Alfred McMoore. This drawing is one of McMoore’s seven larger pieces on display at the Akron Art Museum, along with some smaller pieces. The works of art depict many of the people he encountered — as well as his daily experiences living with schizophrenia. He was a friend of Chuck Auerbach and inspired the name of Chuck’s son Dan Auerbach’s popular band, the Black Keys. The “Alfred McMoore: All This Luck in My Head” exhibit is on view until Feb. 15.

1 S. High St., Akron, 330-376-9186, akronartmuseum.org