In Line: Magical Theatre Company Stages “The Third Wave”

In 1981, Holly Barkdoll saw the TV film, “The Wave” — and the true story it’s based on has stuck with her since. When a student asks young high school teacher Ron Jones how people could deny the Holocaust, he gives his students an experiment in experiencing fascism. It becomes the “Wave” — a movement that spirals out of control, spreading fear and chaos throughout the school and beyond.

“I wanted to do this our entire 33 years at Magical, but it’s a bit of a risk because it’s not a well-known title,” says Barkdoll, the co-producing director of Magical Theatre Company and director of the play. “It’s such a powerful play that we just said, You know what? I’m gonna do it. The time is now.”

A company aimed at staging shows for young audiences, Magical Theatre is taking on the play Oct. 10 to 19, with both public performances and student matinees. Using a script written by Jones and Joseph Robinette, Magical’s production prompts young people to contemplate their roles in society.

“It allows them to understand that they, as individuals, also do have a voice, power and responsibility,” says resident costume designer Inda Blatch-Geib.

“There’s so much going on now, and it’s how easily people can be swept up into fascism, how easily they can latch on to a charismatic leader, how easily they can do things they never thought they would do because they feel they belong,” Barkdoll says.

Taking place in 1967 in Palo Alto, California, the production features costumes, sets and props that illustrate the groovy era — and will likely tighten up as the Wave spreads.

“He’s got Beatles posters … and the desks are not in formation. It’s very casual,” Barkdoll says. “Then the first thing to happen is the desks get put in very straight, clean rows. … The rock posters, those are gone. … The handmade Wave posters go up.”

The play is set over just five days, illustrating the Wave’s quick expansion beyond the classroom led by Jones — played by actor Gabriel Reed.

“He made membership cards for his class. Then the kids from the other classes wanted to join the Wave,” Barkdoll says. “Kids from another school across town were coming. It started on a Monday. On that Friday, when they had a big assembly, there were 200 kids that became members of the Wave.”

The show features around six adult actors and 17 youth actors, who are around ages 14 to 23. The tough material poses a challenge for the young actors.

“It’s going to be really fun and difficult to rehearse, to get that emotion out of the kids, because it’s asking them to dig deep and to go to dark places,” Barkdoll says.

The young actors make the material more relatable for young audiences. Classes attending the play receive vocabulary words, discussion questions and other educational materials surrounding the Holocaust and the Wave. A Q&A follows each performance.

“Everybody will have a powerful reaction,” says Blatch-Geib. “The ability to discuss this will pop up. It’s going to be one that stays with people and informs people. … But also, I think it’s one where it’s hard to walk away without thinking, What would I do? What can I do?”

565 W. Tuscarawas Ave., Barberton, 330-848-3708, magicaltheatre.org