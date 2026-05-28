My Summer Style: Dina Younis

Growing up in Jordan, Dina Younis learned to thrift at an early age.

“I always like to joke and say that it’s sort of in my DNA,” says the now Akronite. “I wanted to make the most out of my allowance, and so I would go thrifting to try to replicate a lot of the things that I was seeing in magazines.”

In 1998, after moving back to Ohio, the state where she was born, she was introduced to a wealth of secondhand stores — and her love of thrifting grew. Younis started a blog, Dina’s Days, to teach others how to thrift.

“I have two sisters, and we’re always talking about the fun things that we find, and the good deals, and I thought, Man, it’s such a good feeling when you tell somebody,” she says. “What better way to do that than to share it with the world online?”

The blog grew into a podcast, “Thanks, It’s Thrifted,” then extended to a children’s book, “S is for Secondhand.” The blog has flourished, with 68,700 Instagram followers engaging with her thrifting tips.

“It’s part luck, but mostly intention and consistency,” Younis says. “The more you do it, the more you’ll start to find what you’re looking for, and the more it becomes a lifestyle.”

Younis shares her top secondhand picks for summertime fashion.

dinasdays.com

Erin Gulling

Pink Statement Top

Younis found this vivid top while looking for something to wear to an elevated graduation party. “I loved how unexpected it was,” she says. “It kind of dips down the back, so it added this element of surprise. I just loved how colorful, bold and feminine it was, while adding a little extra spice.” Style it — as Younis did — with pink wide-leg trousers for a monochromatic look. “I kept everything else pretty muted and just let the pink on pink do all the talking,” she notes.

Erin Gulling

Green Slide Heels

“I’m always looking for something that I can wear with jeans, with trousers or with a dress, something that I can wear multiple different ways,” Younis says. She’s a mom, and always on the go, so slipping into these shoes is a breeze. “They’re so easy to style,” Younis says. Pair them with flared pants for a nod to the early 2000s.

Erin Gulling

Striped Top

This airy top is actually a swim cover-up — but can be worn as a shirt. “It just could be something that I would tuck into a pair of wide-leg jeans,” she says. The color combo, orange and pink, is Younis’ favorite. “I don’t tend to buy a lot of stripes, but this one just seemed more accessible,” she says.

Erin Gulling

Wide-Leg Pants

“I love, love looking for lightweight, wide leg pants in the summer, anything like silk, linen or a rayon blend, especially if they’re vintage,” Younis says. These gold pants don’t require super high heels — and can be worn on vacation, when out to dinner and more.

Erin Gulling

Vintage Bag

Style this beaded bag for a professional meeting or a night out. “I am a sucker for beads, sequins. I always joke and say, I’m inspired by Blanche Devereaux from The Golden Girls,” Younis says. “That was the first thing that caught my eye — all the texture to it.” Sport it with a pair of trousers and a bodysuit. “You can’t wear that and not make a statement,” she says.