My Summer Style: Julie Holiday

Fashion is self-expression for Julie Holiday. If she’s feeling happy, she wears yellow. If she’s having a tough day and feeling a sense of surrender, she wears white.

“A big thing for me is expressing myself in certain colors,” says the Akron resident and style blogger. “That’s my way that I show up. I love the creativity behind it. I love patterns. I love playing with that.”

A communication and media studies graduate from The University of Akron, Holiday fell in love with being on-air after she filled in as a TV traffic reporter for Cleveland 19 News in 2018.

“The bug has totally bit me, right? I felt like this is where I want to be,” she says. “I could present myself a certain way. I love the dress-up part of it.”

Holiday fills in on WNIR 100 FM’s “The Talk of Akron,” is a spokesperson for clients and has done content creation for Goodwill. She enjoys getting her clothes from thrifting, clothing swaps or stores. Holiday loves an organized closet, so she color-codes her wardrobe and rotates items seasonally. She shares her favorite summer style pieces.

julieholiday.com

Erin Gulling

Color Block Pencil Skirt

With off-blue and magenta color blocking, this pencil skirt is a vibrant addition to a summertime professional wardrobe. It goes well with a white-and-black polka dot blouse. “This is so pretty, but it’s very playful,” she says. “That look, surprisingly, is so classy and elegant. I can wear that into an office area and feel like a million dollars.”

Sprout Dickerson

Kimono

With a silky blue trim and an abstract blue-and-white print, this billowy kimono goes well with blue pants and a white undershirt. “I really do love that flow. … It catches in the wind,” she says. “I love that blue and white … together for summer.”

Erin Gulling

Denim Jacket

A staple, her denim jacket gets a lot of use in the summer. Whether she’s headed to the office, walking her dog or traveling, her jacket keeps her warm and goes with many outfits. “It’s the perfect companion,” she says.

Erin Gulling

Clear Bag

Ideal for concerts and events that require them, this clear backpack is a summer essential for Holiday. While she wouldn’t sport it in a professional setting, it’s great for activities. “It’s a little bit more casual,” she says.

Erin Gulling

Mustard Pants

These mustard yellow paper bag pants add a bright pop of color to a summer day. “It can go with black and white. It can go with red. It can go with teal. You can pair it with so much,” says Holiday. “I always get the most compliments when I wear those pants.” For a laid-back summer look, Holiday pairs them with a cropped “Go find less” T-shirt.