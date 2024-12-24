Need For Speed

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

High Voltage Indoor Karting’s track isn’t usually meant for leisurely driving — each lap is an adrenaline rush. Its high-performance, Italian-made electric karts roar up to speeds of 30 mph and require drivers to wear a helmet and neck collar, as a race-car driver would.

“It’s speed. It’s sensation,” manager Tim Obert says of the Medina spot that opened in 2015. “It’s an intense experience.”

The technical, nearly quarter-mile track offers double apex, tight chicane, S, sweeper and 90-degree turns in its north section — while its south section boasts straightaways designed for speed.

“You’re gonna have to break. You’re gonna have to use some muscle in the turns,” Obert says. “There’s no power steering so it’s a little bit more physicality.”

Those 14 and up who are at least 58 inches tall can hop into one of 32 adult karts to tackle a seven-minute race with up to about 16 laps. Kids at least 48 inches tall can drive one of 11 easier-to-steer junior karts that travel slower — up to 20 mph — during a six-minute race with up to about 12 laps. The karts’ speed takes many drivers by surprise.

“They don’t realize how fast it is,” Obert says. “You’re doing 14 turns in 24 to 25 seconds on average. There’s not a lot of downtime because you’re usually doing something.”

One driver even races four or five times per visit — for fitness. “Every other race he’s driving with his left hand. A lot of races is right hand,” he says. “It’s a good upper body and arm workout.”

From casual racers to off-season pro and advanced amateur drivers, a wide variety of thrill-seekers can get into the driver’s seat. Fastest lap times are measured daily, including a 20.00-second record, which topped a track leaderboard in December. The key to victory is driving smoothly and choosing the best times to brake.

“One bad turn can affect the next three turns, because you’re way off the line and have to correct and regain everything again,” Obert says.

Quarterly Sunday night junior, teen and adult leagues draw friendly competition, with the winter session starting the second week of January and running through early March. League racers can face off on four track configurations.

The weather-dependent outdoor extension track, usually open May to October, features chicane, sweeper and switchback turns. It doubles the length of the track, increasing a common lap time to about 44 seconds. Head to the attached Foundry Social restaurant to enjoy food, Mad Brewing Co. beverages and entertainment. It offers duckpin bowling, Skee-Ball, corn hole, bocce and vintage arcade games such as Frogger and Donkey Kong.

Whatever the weather, High Voltage revs up thrills year-round.

“[It’s] heart racing,” Obert says. “As you’re coming down the straightaway, it does take your breath away.”

333 Foundry St., Medina, 330-333-9000, highvoltagekarting.com