Revolutionary Revival: Experience "Dearest Enemy"

In July 1925, “Dear Enemy,” a musical comedy based on a true story from Revolutionary War-era America, premiered at the Colonial Theater as part of Akron’s centennial celebration — and became a hit.

“It’s in all the musical history books, because it was Rodgers and Hart’s first musical comedy,” says Joseph Rubin, founder and executive director of American Musical Productions, a Canton-based nonprofit specializing in the staging of historic American musical theater.

After revisions and a slight name change, to “Dearest Enemy,” the show — which follows the story of Betsy Burke, an Irishwoman who falls in love with British Capt. Sir John Copeland — ran for 286 performances on Broadway. Despite this, it’s largely unknown today.

“The materials were basically lost,” Rubin says. “It’s a part of our cultural heritage that unfortunately has been sort of left by the wayside and forgotten. And that’s been the main goal of my nonprofit organization — to make sure that that at least doesn’t happen in northern Ohio.”

Now, American Musical Productions — along with the Akron-Summit County Public Library and the Akron Bicentennial — is presenting a semi-staged concert production of “Dearest Enemy” for new audiences at Goodyear Theater June 21 — allowing the rarely staged musical to shine again.

“We’re the first production in 25 years,” Rubin says. “You’ll go out of the theater humming the tunes because they’re just so great. … The rhymes are on point. Nobody writes anything like this anymore.”

Featuring a cast of 25 locals, including Amanda Medley as Betsy Burke and Spencer Boyd as Capt. Sir John Copeland, the production is backed by an 18-piece orchestra.

“The orchestra is going to be onstage. Some of the chorus will be on risers with the orchestra, but all the principals are going to be in costume and fully staged in front of the orchestra,” explains Rubin.

This production, he says, aims to be as close as possible to the show’s original Broadway premiere.

“This show is such a gem,” he says. “The lyrics are hilarious — very, very smart. And the music is … really great. You would never know that this was their first shot at writing a Broadway show. They just hit it perfectly the first time out. … We need this kind of joy in the theater today.” //CG

1201 E. Market St., Akron, akron200.org