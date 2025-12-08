Show Business: Unite Cabaret Brings Broadway Energy Downtown

Donning all black and dancing with jazz hands, Unite Cabaret owner Lisa Henderson filled in to perform a Bob Fosse-style rendition of “All That Jazz” for this summer’s Broadway in Akron show at her new venue.

“I like stepping onstage and knowing it could make someone’s day,” says Henderson, with a light in her eyes and a beaming smile. “Dance has always fulfilled me. … It mentally helps me reconnect with my body and enjoy myself — feel a sense of freedom.”

A former professional ballroom dancer with degrees in theater, Henderson opened the dance and theater venue June 13 to enhance downtown Akron’s entertainment scene.

“I thought that downtown Akron could use something like this,” says the education pathways teacher at Akron Public Schools, who helps out with theater at Firestone Community Learning Center. “I thought … that it’d be cool to have a place that showcased talent in a different light.”

The second floor 10,000-square-foot space was formerly Posh — then Lux — nightclub, where Henderson used to dance for fun on weekends while attending The University of Akron. All black with bright pink accents and lots of shiny lights, the main room features a custom-built two-story stage with a ramp and a few steps. Patrons sit at tables scattered around the stage — and can grab beer, wine or $10 cocktails, such as the signature Unite Cabaret sparkly pink cosmopolitan.

See Christmas at the Cabaret Dec. 12, 13, 19 and 20. It could possibly highlight different holiday genres, such as classic and pop Christmas. Henderson builds a script around themed groups of musical numbers and weaves them together with a story.

“The performers are approachable, so they interact with the audience members,” says Henderson, adding that could mean going into the crowd during the show, bringing audience members onstage or mingling at intermission.

Shows feature rotating company members, who audition and have experience in theater and dance. Performances are free and tipping performers is encouraged.

“All of them are extremely talented,” Henderson says. “It’s really cool to see the performers grow.”

The cabaret has also hosted featured artists who come in with a prepared set, including drag artist Veronica Teaz, who performed comedy. A large back room hosts workshops. Currently, the Showgirl Series is being offered — which includes a Burlesque Boa/Gloves class and a Feelin’ Good Chair Dance class Dec. 13 — taught by dancers Beth Bodner and Gina Wilson from the Center studio in Akron. Showgirl students have the opportunity to put together their skills in a February murder mystery performance.

Unite also hosts events, such as the Mystic Fairy Market Dec. 20. While Unite only sells packaged snacks currently, Henderson is planning to add small plates. She also hopes to feature original productions, like her show, “The Story of Love,” told through ballroom dance.

The reception to Unite has been positive.

“People are saying, Yes, we need this. This is so great,” she says. “They like that it’s intimate.”

Ultimately, Henderson sees Unite as a place where local dance and theater performers can let their talents shine.

“My passion for performing is so embedded in the human experience. There’s something to be said when we share it,” she says. “It builds community.”

Event only, 1 W. Exchange St., Akron, unitecabaret.com