2018 Cameos of Caring Award Recipients

Each year, local nurses are honored through Cameos of Caring, an awards program of The University of Akron's School of Nursing. These caregivers are recognized for their unique contributions to health care throughout The 330.
Stacy Eberhart
Mercy Medical Center
Staff Nurse, First Assistant
Education: Bachelor’s degree in health administration, Ohio University; associate degree in nursing, Stark State College
Honors and awards: Nursing Excellence Award, American Board of Surgical Assistants Certification
Why did you become a nurse?
SE: Throughout my schooling, I had observed in the surgical department. I was fascinated and thought, This is something I could do! Shortly after I finished my degree at Ohio University, I gained employment in a doctor’s office — a group of surgeons! I was fascinated by the small things I observed, which helped influence my decision to enroll in the nursing program at Stark State. I had one goal in mind, which was to work in surgery someday.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
SE: The operating room is a very challenging department. The contact we have with our patients and families is very brief. We provide peace of mind, letting them know that we will be with them throughout their entire procedure. Our job is to monitor every aspect of the patient, ensuring a positive outcome postoperatively. Many times, the patients will thank us for taking care of them before they drift off to sleep.
Share your feelings about your profession.
SE: I was really drawn to surgery; it was my calling. I very much enjoy the work I do. I have graciously been given the opportunity to broaden and develop my skills in the surgical arena and have the honor and privilege of working with some of the most amazing people I could have encountered. I have been able to help not only my family through some of their experiences but also provide direction and comfort to other friends and family.
Tracy Edwards
Akron Children’s Hospital
Clinical Coordinator
Education: Associate degree in nursing, Walsh University; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Indiana Wesleyan University; Master of Science in nursing, Chamberlain College of Nursing; Care Coordination and Transition Management Certification
Awards and Honors: Level 4 Career Achievement and Recognition of Excellence ladder nurse
Why did you become a nurse?
te: I have family who are nurses. My grandmother and parents helped manage a family-owned adult long-term care facility, and I was always there.
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
te: I love working with medically fragile children and their families, and helping them establish nursing care through [school health services]. I work with the family, school staff and multiple health care providers to help each child reach their academic potential. Cultural sensitivity is always important with a diverse population of students from urban, suburban and rural school districts. I look at the whole child and help them navigate through the complex school bureaucracy.
Please share a story about a special patient or situation.
te: I assisted a family who does not speak English to establish nursing care in the school with an interpreter. We have been working with her and the facility to access resources, and soon she will have her full citizenship.
Please share your feelings about your profession.
te: I love being a nurse. There are so many opportunities to pursue, and there’s always something new to learn. I am a representative from the Northeast Ohio Association of School Nurses to the Ohio Association of School Nurses.
Amy Funfgeld
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Nurse Clinician
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, registered nurse, Kent State University
Honors and Awards: Shining Star Award
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
AF: I enjoy interacting with, advocating for and educating patients. The most rewarding part of being a nurse is knowing I made a difference. A patient may arrive afraid and nervous. My goal is to have them leave feeling ready for surgery and at peace. I can only hope to give to others even a small portion of what my patients have given to me.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
AF: I met this young man while working at my local health department. When we first met, he looked at the floor as he explained his symptoms of fatigue, excess weight and complaints of allergies. We made a plan for him that consisted of weight loss, increased physical activity and our support. He followed that plan! We watched as he grew into a confident and social young man. This past spring, I ran into him and found that he is now happily married (to a nurse) with his first child on the way! He expressed his thankfulness. My eyes filled with tears as he spoke.
Share your feelings about your profession.
AF: Nursing is the greatest profession. It truly is an art and a science. You can grow and evolve into whatever kind if nurse you want to be. No matter where you work, caring is the center of your role.
Annie Johnson
Cleveland Clinic Akron General
Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Kent State University
Why did you become a nurse?
AJ: I have two aunts that are nurses and one that is a medical technician; I always enjoyed hearing their stories of helping people. Going into nursing, I was squeamish at the sight of blood; however, I quickly discovered that nursing was a career I was made for. I was exposed to health care throughout my childhood with my brother who has special needs. The compassion and understanding that health care providers exhibited toward my brother and family helped me develop my sense of caring.
Please share a story about a patient or situation.
AJ: I cared for a patient in her mid-50s while the care team was discussing and deciding how to proceed with a biopsy to diagnose what seemed to be cancer. There were significant delays while the team reviewed the process, and the patient’s anxiety continued to rise. When I came on shift, the patient was visibly upset, tearful and frustrated with the lack of progress and poor communication. Seeing an opportunity, I elevated my concerns to my director, and the testing was performed that afternoon. I was her nurse the day she received the diagnosis of aggressive cancer that was likely terminal. I provided a holistic caring environment with support and realistic encouragement. When the patient declined a chaplain but asked me to pray with her, I did not hesitate. It was an honor to care for her and her family.
Caryl Karalic
Summa Health System, Barberton
Registered Nurse
Education: Licensed Practical Nurse, Akron School of Practical Nursing; associate degree in nursing, Excelsior College; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Western Governors University
Honors and Awards: Employee of the Month, Care & Beyond Recipient, Daisy Award Nominee
Why did you become a nurse?
CK: I was raised by loving, giving parents who taught by example the importance of caring for others. I would watch over my little sister at night after reading her to sleep. My best friend had a poorly controlled seizure disorder. I often needed to take her hand and guide her to the school nurse or assist after she had a seizure.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
CK: There once was a kind, elderly woman that found herself in the final days of her life. She had no family that lived nearby and stated she knew she would die alone. I clocked out at the end of my shift and returned to her room where I sat at her bedside, talked to her and touched her hand to affirm that she was not alone. The door opened and in walked her family. I excused myself. She was not fearful of facing death as much as she was afraid to do it without someone at her side. My hope was that she was aware she was not alone and found comfort in her family’s presence.
Share your feelings about your profession.
CK: “Nursing is a work of heart” is a favorite quote of mine. The art of nursing is forever changing, so we adapt. The technologically advancing world seems to depersonalize so many things. But a bedside nurse continues to have that personal connection with their patients.
Meg Lapsevich
Western Reserve Hospital
Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron; Bachelor of Science in physical education, The University of Akron
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
ML: The two biggest rewards for me are when I see a patient making improvements and when I learn something new.
Please share a story about a patient or situation.
ML: I was a teacher before I became a nurse and still have a love for teaching and learning. A newer nurse on the unit came to me because she needed help with a patient whose condition she felt was worsening, but the doctor was brushing her off. I was able to help her reason out what the problem could be and give her support to advocate for her patient. Her instincts were correct, and the patient got the needed help. I was really proud of her and her strength to do the right thing.
Please share your feelings about your profession.
ML: Nursing is a wonderful, diverse and flexible passion that is never boring. I see or learn something new every day. My career allows me to spend time with my family and be there for my kids at times a 9-to-5 job wouldn’t allow, and that is important to me. I work at a community hospital and live within the same community. I have so much pride in what Western Reserve Hospital does for my community. I get to help my neighbors, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Jamie (Cordier) Lyman
Summa Health System, Akron City Hospital
Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Kent State University; Master of Arts in Christian studies/theology, Grand Canyon University; Critical Care Registered Nurse, American Association of Critical Care Nurses
Honors and Awards: Rookie of the Year, Caring Counts Award, Clinical Ladder Recipient
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
JL: Watching loved ones hug family members who came to us critically ill but are now well enough to discharge home. With our specific patient population in the cardiac intensive care unit, we watch the miracles of medicine give people a second chance at life.
Please share a story about a patient or situation.
JL: I met a patient that I knew very well, but he did not know me because as I cared for him, he was unconscious due to the critical state of his condition. I had a couple of days off. When I returned to work, he was walking in the hall with his wife, whom I had befriended. When they turned around, I introduced myself and said, “You don’t know me, but I sure know you.” I was able to be his nurse and help discharge him home. I am honored to be a part of changing lives.
Please share your feelings about your profession.
JL: Nurses have the greatest jobs because we get to meet people at major life events and help them get back on their feet. I think Akron is awesome, and my husband and I consider it our mission field.
Nicole Leon
Cleveland Clinic Akron General
Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, The University of Akron
What is the most satisfying part of your career?
NL: The most satisfying part of my career is providing compassionate and supportive care to patients and their families on potentially one of the hardest days of their lives.
Share a story about a special patient or situation.
NL: Recently, I had a patient that was on Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure. She was concerned she hadn’t heard from her family. After a few hours, her daughter arrived at her room. Her husband, who is bedridden, became ill and came to the emergency department himself. I was able to stay at the bedside as the patient was anxious and scared of the BIPAP, in addition to being upset about her husband. As we were transporting her to the Intensive Care Unit, we took a detour to [her husband’s] room where she was able to speak to him. The patient was much calmer upon her arrival to the ICU. It is refreshing to have the opportunity to go above and beyond.
Share your feelings about your profession.
NL: In addition to working directly with patients in the emergency department, I am involved behind the scenes in committees to improve patient care and better our team. The ED has had teams volunteer at the Bridgestone golf tournament first aid stations, the Akron[-Canton Regional] Foodbank and Habitat for Humanity, to name a few. This helps me become a more cultured and well-rounded nurse.
Troy Portis
Summa Health System, Akron City Hospital
Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Walsh University
Awards and Honors: Rookie of the Year, Caring Award, Daisy Award Nominee
Why did you become a nurse?
tp: My brother, Terrance, has always been an inspiration to me. I was going to drop out of the nursing program before my first anatomy test in fear that I wouldn’t be smart enough to pass. Terrance talked me out of it, and I ended up getting an A on that test after hours of studying with him the night before. I would not be a nurse today without Terrance’s help and guidance because he is the one who studied with me, encouraged me and believed in me when I couldn’t believe in myself. Every time I clock in, I honor my brother’s memory.
Please share your feelings about your profession.
tp: Nursing has made me a better person and allowed me to learn things I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to otherwise. Nursing in Akron is special because I get to give back to the community that helped raise me. My goal is to be an example for the upcoming nurses who will become my colleagues. I want to be someone they can look up to. There was a time in my life where I didn’t think I would ever make it to college, so being where I am today, in a profession I love that allows me to serve others and my family, is everything to me.