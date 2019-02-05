2018 Cameos of Caring Award Recipients

× Expand cameos 18

Each year, local nurses are honored through Cameos of Caring, an awards program of The University of Akron's School of Nursing. These caregivers are recognized for their unique contributions to health care throughout The 330.

Stacy Eberhart

Mercy Medical Center

Staff Nurse, First Assistant

Education: Bachelor’s degree in health administration, Ohio University; associate degree in nursing, Stark State College

Honors and awards: Nursing Excellence Award, American Board of Surgical Assistants Certification

Why did you become a nurse?

SE: Throughout my schooling, I had observed in the surgical department. I was fascinated and thought, This is something I could do! Shortly after I finished my degree at Ohio University, I gained employment in a doctor’s office — a group of surgeons! I was fascinated by the small things I observed, which helped influence my decision to enroll in the nursing program at Stark State. I had one goal in mind, which was to work in surgery someday.

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

SE: The operating room is a very challenging department. The contact we have with our patients and families is very brief. We provide peace of mind, letting them know that we will be with them throughout their entire procedure. Our job is to monitor every aspect of the patient, ensuring a positive outcome postoperatively. Many times, the patients will thank us for taking care of them before they drift off to sleep.

Share your feelings about your profession.

SE: I was really drawn to surgery; it was my calling. I very much enjoy the work I do. I have graciously been given the opportunity to broaden and develop my skills in the surgical arena and have the honor and privilege of working with some of the most amazing people I could have encountered. I have been able to help not only my family through some of their experiences but also provide direction and comfort to other friends and family.

Tracy Edwards

Akron Children’s Hospital

Clinical Coordinator

Education: Associate degree in nursing, Walsh University; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Indiana Wesleyan University; Master of Science in nursing, Chamberlain College of Nursing; Care Coordination and Transition Management Certification

Awards and Honors: Level 4 Career Achievement and Recognition of Excellence ladder nurse

Why did you become a nurse?

te: I have family who are nurses. My grandmother and parents helped manage a family-owned adult long-term care facility, and I was always there.

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

te: I love working with medically fragile children and their families, and helping them establish nursing care through [school health services]. I work with the family, school staff and multiple health care providers to help each child reach their academic potential. Cultural sensitivity is always important with a diverse population of students from urban, suburban and rural school districts. I look at the whole child and help them navigate through the complex school bureaucracy.

Please share a story about a special patient or situation.

te: I assisted a family who does not speak English to establish nursing care in the school with an interpreter. We have been working with her and the facility to access resources, and soon she will have her full citizenship.

Please share your feelings about your profession.

te: I love being a nurse. There are so many opportunities to pursue, and there’s always something new to learn. I am a representative from the Northeast Ohio Association of School Nurses to the Ohio Association of School Nurses.

Amy Funfgeld

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nurse Clinician

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, registered nurse, Kent State University

Honors and Awards: Shining Star Award

What is the most satisfying part of your career?

AF: I enjoy interacting with, advocating for and educating patients. The most rewarding part of being a nurse is knowing I made a difference. A patient may arrive afraid and nervous. My goal is to have them leave feeling ready for surgery and at peace. I can only hope to give to others even a small portion of what my patients have given to me.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

AF: I met this young man while working at my local health department. When we first met, he looked at the floor as he explained his symptoms of fatigue, excess weight and complaints of allergies. We made a plan for him that consisted of weight loss, increased physical activity and our support. He followed that plan! We watched as he grew into a confident and social young man. This past spring, I ran into him and found that he is now happily married (to a nurse) with his first child on the way! He expressed his thankfulness. My eyes filled with tears as he spoke.

Share your feelings about your profession.

AF: Nursing is the greatest profession. It truly is an art and a science. You can grow and evolve into whatever kind if nurse you want to be. No matter where you work, caring is the center of your role.

Annie Johnson

Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Registered Nurse

Education: Bachelor of Science in nursing, Kent State University

Why did you become a nurse?

AJ: I have two aunts that are nurses and one that is a medical technician; I always enjoyed hearing their stories of helping people. Going into nursing, I was squeamish at the sight of blood; however, I quickly discovered that nursing was a career I was made for. I was exposed to health care throughout my childhood with my brother who has special needs. The compassion and understanding that health care providers exhibited toward my brother and family helped me develop my sense of caring.

Please share a story about a patient or situation.

AJ: I cared for a patient in her mid-50s while the care team was discussing and deciding how to proceed with a biopsy to diagnose what seemed to be cancer. There were significant delays while the team reviewed the process, and the patient’s anxiety continued to rise. When I came on shift, the patient was visibly upset, tearful and frustrated with the lack of progress and poor communication. Seeing an opportunity, I elevated my concerns to my director, and the testing was performed that afternoon. I was her nurse the day she received the diagnosis of aggressive cancer that was likely terminal. I provided a holistic caring environment with support and realistic encouragement. When the patient declined a chaplain but asked me to pray with her, I did not hesitate. It was an honor to care for her and her family.

Caryl Karalic

Summa Health System, Barberton

Registered Nurse

Education: Licensed Practical Nurse, Akron School of Practical Nursing; associate degree in nursing, Excelsior College; Bachelor of Science in nursing, Western Governors University

Honors and Awards: Employee of the Month, Care & Beyond Recipient, Daisy Award Nominee

Why did you become a nurse?

CK: I was raised by loving, giving parents who taught by example the importance of caring for others. I would watch over my little sister at night after reading her to sleep. My best friend had a poorly controlled seizure disorder. I often needed to take her hand and guide her to the school nurse or assist after she had a seizure.

Share a story about a special patient or situation.

CK: There once was a kind, elderly woman that found herself in the final days of her life. She had no family that lived nearby and stated she knew she would die alone. I clocked out at the end of my shift and returned to her room where I sat at her bedside, talked to her and touched her hand to affirm that she was not alone. The door opened and in walked her family. I excused myself. She was not fearful of facing death as much as she was afraid to do it without someone at her side. My hope was that she was aware she was not alone and found comfort in her family’s presence.