Alternative Wellness Options

Cryotherapy

LeBron James was a regular customer at CryoTherapy Plus Luxury Spa around 2014 — visiting to take advantage of its whole-body cryotherapy chamber. By lowering the temperature in the chamber to -256 degrees — using frozen nitrogen vapors — for 3 minutes, tissue and muscle repair are accelerated, energy is increased, metabolism is boosted and more. CryoTherapy Plus also offers localized cryotherapy, which targets a specific area of the body using a smaller device, and Zerobody dry flotation — in which the body lays on a membrane filled with warm water that’s like a waterbed — facilitating relaxation, muscle ache and joint pain relief, sleep, focus and recovery. Gift cards available, 87 Springside Drive, Akron, 234-466-0292, cryotherapyplusluxuryspa.com

European Seaweed Wrap

Wrap your body in plant-derived firming power with this unique treatment from Callatis Spa — great for those looking to feel trimmer. Over the course of 45 minutes, wraps soaked in a hydrating European seaweed treatment — which includes sea kelp, for metabolic stimulation, nutrient-rich blue-green algae, for detoxification, rose hip seed oil, for skin rejuvenation, and more — are applied all over the body, moisturizing and contouring the skin. Seaweed is known for its tightening properties, encouraging the production of collagen and elastin to keep skin supple. Post-mask, firming cream is applied during a relaxing massage. Gift cards available, 2695 N. Haven Blvd., Suite 2, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-208-2445, callatisspa.com

Heated Bamboo Massage

Roll away tense muscles — and get deep-tissue stimulation — using a natural product at Healing Souls Massage Therapy. During its warm bamboo therapeutic massage (also known as Mu-Xing therapy), smooth, heated sticks of bamboo — in various sizes — are rolled over the arms, hands, back, legs, feet and face, creating additional pressure. The heat increases circulation and allows for easier deep-tissue work with the bamboo, lessening any discomfort. Melt away any aches as a therapist kneads away your knots using plant-derived tools and massage oil. Gift cards available, inside Homan’s Landing Arcade, 503 Portage Lakes Drive, Second Floor, Suite 1, Akron, 234-334-1859, healingsoulsmt.com

IV Therapy

Used to administer fluids intravenously, IVs aren’t just for hospital patients. They’re also great for the quick and efficient delivery of minerals, vitamins and amino acids directly into the bloodstream. Have a seat in a comfortable chair at Modern Vitality medical spa — for about 45 minutes to one hour — and choose from several beneficial IV mixtures, including Inner Beauty. Containing ascorbic acid, Biotin and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, this treatment fights acne and improves hair, skin and nail health. Guests can even customize their own vitamin blend and receive it via an IV. Gift cards available, 880 Mull Ave., Suite 203, Akron, 234-208-6867, modernvitalitymedicalspa.com

Sound Bath

Crystal bowls, chimes and drums produce meditative tones, surrounding sound bath participants with healing frequencies at the Wellness Den. At the den’s workshops — such as a candlelight sound bath, rest and reiki workshop Nov. 13 and Dec. 15 — relax into restorative yoga poses and receive reiki while you bask in the sound bath’s resonance. This experience helps those looking to relieve stress, release stuck energy, get better sleep or improve burnout. By soothing the nervous system, sound baths promote natural healing within the body to relieve depression, chronic pain, migraines and more. Gift cards available, 1602 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-203-1733, thewellnessdenohio.com

Platelet-Rich Fibrin

If you’re seeking to slow the aging process, look no further than your arm. At JDV Med Spa, a sample of your blood is spun in a centrifuge, separating valuable platelets and other biological materials to create platelet-rich fibrin. This substance is injected (or applied topically through microneedling) to areas of the skin that show signs of aging. Your epidermis is left looking younger and healthier, revitalized through anti-aging growth factors harvested from your body. Looking to combat hair loss or add volume? Platelet-rich fibrin can be injected into the scalp, and JDV also offers PRF EZGEL — which uses your blood to create an all-natural filler alternative that plumps up your face. Gift cards available, Canton & Cuyahoga Falls, jdvmedspa.com