Best Chill Session

Subscription boxes are having a moment. While there are lots of fun boxes, not many deliver to your front door all local natural, holistic items like you can find in the Gypsy Soul Market Box. “We love to bring holistic health and moments to people,” says Owner Kelly Wackerly.

Build your dream box with an online questionnaire. Order the orange or teal Boho Bliss vintage suitcase packed with rotating Ohio products as a one-off or monthly subscription, and you’ll want to clear your schedule for a self-care day. Come home and light a hand-poured soy MNK candle, throw a hydrating shea- and cocoa butter-packed D’Lish Soap Factory bath bomb in and soak away the stresses of a hard day. Step out of the bath and moisturize with the Bohemian Mama’s essential oils and lavender body lotion from Naturally Magic Bath & Body made by a botanist who finds alternatives to toxins. “She understands how flowers work together with the essential oil part,” Wackerly says. With everything free of chemicals, you can relax in peace. Ahh. 330-327-3339