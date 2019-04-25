Top Dentists 2019

Your smile says a lot about you. But a fear of going to the dentist can keep many people from seeking the care they need for a bright, toothy grin. The dentists of The 330 are working hard to dispel those fears, offering state-of-the-art technology and pampering services that turn a dreaded appointment into a luxurious and pleasant visit. From painless anesthesia to spa-like amenities, these dentists know how to help you look forward to your next dental checkup. Get ready to flash that smile — and find your new favorite dentist with this list.

Endodontics

David J. Harris, Jr., Advanced Care Endodontics, 3869 Darrow Road, Suite 209, Stow, 330-688-3800, 330-688-3100, endodavid@aol.com, acendodontics.com

A. Christopher Kayafas, 3075 Smith Road, Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-666-0400, 330-666-0130, twok_endo@frontier.com, akronendo.com

James G. Kotapish, Jr., 3075 Smith Road, Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-666-0400, 330-666-0130, jkotapish@gmail.com, akronendo.com

Stephen H. Moore, Falls Endodontics, 939 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-7571, 330-928-9921, docmoore99@yahoo.com, fallsendo.com

Ronald M. Wolf, Summit Endodontic Specialists, 3611 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-686-0080, 330-686-8622, ses@summit-endo.com, summit-endo.com

General Dentistry

G. Michael Appel, 554 White Pond Drive, Suite E, Akron, 330-869-9090, gmadds@aol.com, mikeappeldds.com

William R. Davidson, Tomorrows Dentistry, 9365 Olde Eight Road, Northfield, 330-467-6066, 330-467-0504, wrdds@aol.com, tomorrowsdentistry.com

Robert J. Demboski, Demboski Family Dental, 525 North Cleveland Massillon Road, Suite 105, Akron, 330-666-6111, 330-666-6161, robertdemboskidds@hotmail.com, demboskidentistry.com

Edward J. Denholm, Dental Arts, 528 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-633-6420, denholmdds@yahoo.com, denholmdds.com

Amanda Donnelly, Donnelly Family Dentistry, 742 Graham Road, Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2616, 330-929-2636, drdonnelly_2000@yahoo.com, dramandadonnelly.com

Kyle S. Eberhardt, Eberhardt Dentistry, 1655 West Market Street, Suite 540, Akron, 330-836-5585, 330-836-8003, info@eberhardtdentistry.com, westakrondental.com

Mark S. Grucella, 620 Ridgewood Drive, Akron, 330-733-7911, 330-376-5214, jodi@ggdentist.com, akronbestdentist.com

Keith A. Hoover, Drs. Hoover and Yanda, 39 Milford Drive, Hudson, 330-650-0360, 330-656-9308, drhoover@drshooverandyanda.com, drshooverandyanda.com

Mark A. Iati, Stow Dental Group, 3506 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-688-6456, 330-688-4178, miati@neo.rr.com, stowdental.com

Michael A. Kimberly, Valley Dental Group, 1852 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-867-8354, 330-867-6960, valleydentalgroupakron.com

Matthew J. Kirlough, Family Dental Care of Medina, 890 North Court Street, Medina, 330-952-2777, familydentalcareofmedina.com

Joanna R. Kleckner, 431 Broad Boulevard, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-923-5287, 330-923-6033, info@joannaklecknerdds.com, joannaklecknerdds.com

Gregory A. Lis, 100 East Elm Street, Kent, 330-673-0121, g_lis@sbcglobal.net, mykentdentist.com

Joseph G. Marcius, Chapel Hill Dental Care, 1690 Brittain Road, Akron, 330-633-7141, 330-633-8837, akrondental.com

Christopher J. Martin, Martin Dental Care, 337 East Main Street, Kent, 330-673-9745, cmartindds@aol.com, martindentalcare.com

William E. Morisak, 3515 Manchester Road, Suite 7, Akron, 330-644-6397, morisakdds@aol.com

Michael E. Murphy, 525 North Cleveland-Massillon Road, Suite 106, Akron, 330-666-1855, murphy182@frontier.com

Gary D. Olson, 465 East Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-253-8711, dro1026@att.net, fabrydental.com

Maria Papich-Forsyth, 555 Graham Road, Suite 100, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-1417, doctor@papichdds.com, papichdds.com

Mark W. Perko, 673 East Wilbeth Road, Akron, 330-724-2551, info@drmarkperko.com, drmarkperko.com

Samuel N. Pupino, 554 White Pond Drive, Suite E, Akron, 330-836-0485, 330-836-0486

W. Tyler Rogus, Valley Dental Group, 1852 Merriman Road, Akron, 330-867-8354, 330-867-6960, KarryRogus@frontier.com, Valleydentalgroupakron.com

Chris S. Ruggiero, 531 East Smith Road, Medina, 330-725-0455, 330-722-1911, csruggierodmd.com

David W. Schlosser, Stow Dental Group, 3506 Darrow Road, Stow, 330-688-6456, 330-688-4178, dschlosser@NEO.RR.com, stowdental.com

Thomas D. Semans, Semans Family Dentistry, 2660 West Market Street, Suite 200, Fairlawn, 330-867-4461, 330-867-4628, tsemans@neo.rr.com, semansfamilydentistry.com

Gerald Sisko, Sisko Dentistry, 60 Metric Drive, Tallmadge, 330-633-9510, 330-633-9185, susan@siskodentistry.com, tallmadgedentist.com

Michael A. Stefan, Barsan & Stefan Family Dental, 330 Stow Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-5575, barsandental@neo.rr.com, barsanstefandental.com

Bryan Stephens, 60 North Miller Road, Fairlawn, 330-867-7741, 330-867-0221, drbstephens@sbcglobal.net, bryanstephensdds.com

Michelle S. Taylor, Taylor Dental, 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, 330-425-2220, 330-963-0852, taylordental@windstream.net, twinsburgsmiles.com

Samuel E. Taylor, Taylor Dental, 9795 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, 330-227-6009, 330-963-0852, info@twinsburgsmiles.com, twinsburgsmiles.com

Todd W. Westhafer, 667 West Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, 330-644-9511, drwesthafer@sbcglobal.net, westhaferdds.com

April A. Yanda, Drs. Hoover, Yanda and Associates, 39 Milford Drive, Hudson, 330-650-0360, 330-656-9308, aprilyanda@hotmail.com, drshooverandyanda.com

Philip J. Znidarsic, Nordonia Dental Group, 147 East Aurora Road, Northfield, 330-467-6466, philmichelleZ@yahoo.com, nordoniadental.com

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Dominick C. Adornato III, 1129 East Aurora Road, Suite 101, Macedonia, 330-468-1188, 330-468-0464, puller3rds@yahoo.com, drdominickadornatoiii.com

W. Stephen Barnes II, Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2808, 330-929-5542, info@fallsoralsurgery.com, fallsoralsurgery.com

Michael J. Hoffman, Falls Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, 57 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2808, 330-929-5542, sandwedge13@aol.com, fallsoralsurgery.com

Edward T. Marshall, Jr., Marshall Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery, 3075 Smith Road, Suite 102, Akron, 330-670-0050, 330-670-0097, info@dredwardmarshall.com, dredwardmarshall.com

Edward J. McDonnell, Akron Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, 554 White Pond Drive, Suite B, Akron, 330-836-2882, 330-836-6085, akron@akronoralsurgerygroup.com, akronoralsurgerygroup.com

Matthew D. Pavlick, Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, 1551 South Water Street, Kent, 330-678-6564, 330-676-6973, contact@pavlickandreppas.com, pavlickandreppas.com

Serafim N. Reppas, Pavlick & Reppas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, 1551 South Water Street, Kent, 330-678-6564, 330-676-6973, contact@pavlickandreppas.com, pavlickandreppas.com

Gary R. Schween, Drs. Benninger, Schween and Schmidt, 5002 Foote Road, Medina, 330-725-8449, 330-722-1805, garyschween@gmail.com, medinaoralsurgeons.com

Orthodontics

Stephen J. Belli, Belli Streit Orthodontics, 1551 South Water Street, Kent, 330-673-6411, info@bellismiles.com, bellismiles.com

Carl Dietrich III, Dietrich Family Orthodontics, 1690 West Exchange Street, Akron, 330-864-2101, info@dietrichfamilyorthodontics.com, dietrichfamilyorthodontics.com

Kevin J. Hallgarth, 46 East Streetsboro Street, Hudson, 330-650-1119

Michael A. Jack, 822 Portage Trail, Suite 1, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-929-2853, 330-929-3831, majwads@hotmail.com, mjackortho.com

Robert C. McElhinney, 4831 Darrow Road, Suite 102, Stow, 330-818-7278, 330-655-0574, rcmcelhinney@windstream.net, drmacbraces.com

Alex Mellion, Mellion Orthodontics, 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron, 330-867-2410, 330-867-8358, info@mellionortho.com, mellionortho.com

Joseph T. Mellion, Mellion Orthodontics, 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron, 330-867-2410, 330-867-8358, info@mellionortho.com, mellionortho.com

Zachary J. Mellion, Mellion Orthodontics, 41 Baker Boulevard, Akron, 330-867-2410, 330-867-8358, info@mellionortho.com, mellionortho.com

Manish Valiathan, Summit Dental Specialists, 8600 Alexandria Drive, Suite B, Macedonia, 330-467-2763, 330-467-2768, manish.valiathan@case.edu, summitspecialists.com

Pediatric Dentistry

Jack Gerstenmaier, Gerstenmaier Pediatric Dentistry, 3094 West Market Street, Suite 260, Akron, 330-867-5688, 330-867-9921, info@gerstenmaierdds.com, gerstenmaierdds.com

Daniel M. Gindi, Summit Dental Specialists, 8600 Alexandria Drive, Suite B, Macedonia, 330-467-2763, 330-467-2768, gindi@summitspecialists.com, summitspecialists.com

Gregory C. Mertes, Mertes Pediatric Dentistry, 5655 Hudson Drive, Suite 300, Hudson, 330-655-5437, info@mertesdental.com, mertesdental.com

Rajesh Vij, Dentistry 4 Kids, 3523 Commercial Drive, Fairlawn, 330-668-9977, RViJ1@hotmail.com, dentist4kidz.com

Periodontics

Joseph Locaffaro, 727 Graham Road, Suite 1, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-5551, drjlocaoffice@aol.com

Mark S. Obernesser, Akron Periodontics & Dental Implantology, 484 South Miller Road, Suite 200, Fairlawn, 330-867-3320, 330-867-3339, info@akronperio.com, akronperio.com

Luis Pires, Fairlawn Periodontics, 33 Baker Boulevard, Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-836-9341, luisf.pires@gmail.com, fairlawnperio.com

Everett Wu, High Point Periodontics, 33 Baker Boulevard, Suite 201, Fairlawn, 330-836-9341, 330-836-2640, highpointperio.com

