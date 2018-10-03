Best Grown-up Bath Time Product

× Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton / Illustration by Sophia DelCiappo

EDITORs’ PICK: Taylor Soap Co.

Northside Marketplace, 21 Furnace St., Akron

Adulting can be hard, so adding a little whimsy to your bath time can help you escape into fantasy for a moment. Sink into warm sudsy water with a hand-painted artisan mermaid soap from Taylor Soap Co. for an enchanting trip into your imagination. Owner Julie Taylor handcrafts her colorful soaps from locally sourced or natural ingredients whenever possible. “Mermaids, I feel, bring back something magical to people,” Taylor says. “It’s just fun.” She uses a cold-press process that allows more time to add creative touches, like swirling in dyes or sparkles for dimension. Her mermaids are embellished with pearls for a sophisticated touch. All of Taylor’s products — including her very popular goat milk and honey lotion and rainbow Ohio-shaped bath bombs — are available at the Northside Marketplace and various summer events, like the Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms the first Saturday of the month through September. “When people use my soap, I want the best experience — and it’s awesome for your skin!” Dive in and let your troubles float away with the flick of a sparkly soap tail. taylorsoapco.com