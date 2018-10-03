Best Pamper & Pour

× Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton / Illustration by Sophia DelCiappo

EDITORs’ PICK: Stay Polished Beauty & Martini Bar

3067 W. Market St., Suite 6, Fairlawn

We’ve heard of beauty bars, but this Fairlawn spot really nailed the concept with an actual bar that serves up fun cocktails along with manis and pedis. Sip a Girl Scout Cookie martini, Apple-Tini or strawberry daiquiri while getting a gel manicure or relaxing for a pedicure in a cushy, custom-made shiatsu massage chair. At Stay Polished Beauty & Martini Bar, manicure customers can sip through a straw as they’re pampered to avoid smudging those lovely nails. The dream salon gets even sweeter with glamorous ‘50s decor: fake diamonds, sparkling pendant lights, tunes from Ol’ Blue Eyes and boomerang-patterned Formica manicure tables. You may feel like you’re getting your nails done by Frenchy at a malt shop, but this professional and hygienic salon doesn’t hire beauty school dropouts. “We laugh a lot,” says Morgan Lucas, owner and nail technician. “We try to make everyone feel comfortable.” With a drink in a manicured hand and a shiny new polish in our bag to take home, we’re more than comfortable — we’re floating on cloud nine. staypolishednailspa.com