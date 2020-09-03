Best Shopping Switch

Best Shopping Switch: Empty Bin Zero Waste

The average American creates about 4.5 pounds of trash per day. Empty Bin Zero Waste in Canton reduces that number with reusable, eco-friendly household products. “Nothing in a landfill will naturally break down,” owner Teresa Mazey says. “Little bit by bit we can make a change.”

As the first of its kind in Ohio, this zero-waste shop cuts out unnecessary trash, starting with packaging. It’s a refillery where you can fill your own containers with natural bulk products, such as charcoal tooth powder and dry shampoo. Mazey also sells a chemical-free powder laundry soap that she makes with five ingredients — including soapberries that have cleansing properties and kosher salt. “It naturally softens with salt,” she says.

Plus, find everyday alternatives, like reusable paper towels and washable cloth sandwich bags, which Mazey crafts. “I make everything out of organic materials,” she says. “When it’s at the end of its life, you can put it in your compost.”

Living sustainably is a big concept, but Mazey emphasizes even tiny adjustments make a difference. 

“Start slow with a reusable bag or a reusable cup,” she says. “You’re going to feel so much better about your personal footprint.”

310 Fourth St. NW, Canton, emptybinzerowaste.com

