Best Social Climb

Community is really put first at the Rock Mill. Members can try routes with new holds before 700-plus other U.S. rock gyms.

That’s because the 6,000-square-foot Akron gym doubles as the headquarters of Rock Candy Holds that are released and test-driven on its rock wall. Rock Mill offers bouldering — a style of climbing without ropes or harnesses above an 18-inch-thick mat that pads falls — so that interaction is easier. “We see a lot of our more experienced climbers taking new climbers under their wing,” says Co-founder Liz Yokum. There’s always a new challenge to conquer together with 80-some color-coded routes of all levels that change weekly on a 14-foot-high wall. Rock Mill is also a home base for cross training and scaling up with a yoga studio, fitness center, youth recreational and competitive leagues, and classes like intro to bouldering. This all-inclusive approach has forged many relationships, with members getting married and one couple hosting their wedding reception at the gym. “They just really felt like the climbing community was a big part of their story,” Yokum says. 677 Carroll St., Akron, 330-222-6419, rockmillclimbing.com